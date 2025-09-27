Floyi Launches Topical Authority: A Scoreboard and Planner for SEO and AI Search

Topical Authority in Floyi: TAS, Published Coverage, Brand Visibility, and Share of Voice with rankings, mentions and citations, plus a Planner to brief, link, and publish. Floyi logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi announced Topical Authority , a feature that gives marketers one view to see where they stand, who is winning, and what to publish next. The initial scoreboard shows Published Coverage, Brand Visibility, Share of Voice, and trends over time. The release also introduces a Topical Authority Score (TAS), a single, balanced number that blends those signals into a result teams can explain.“Floyi already lets you create high-quality topical maps aligned to your brand and audience,” said Yoyao Hsueh, founder of Floyi. “With Topical Authority, you can now manage the map and create content that follows it in one place. No spreadsheet hopping. See the score, open SERP rankings, check mentions and citations, then ship the next page.”What Topical Authority does• Scorecard: Tiles and trends for TAS, Coverage, Visibility and Share of Voice. Read momentum, not snapshots.• Competitors: Track competitor domains. Compare visibility and SoV. Export proof for clients and leadership.• SoV Leaderboard: Scan leaders and fast movers. Analyze search engine rankings and AI Overviews Mentions and Citations.• Planner: Prioritize by importance. Mark published. Add internal links. Generate a brief and ship.• Evidence built in: Open Top-10 or Top-20 SERPs, plus an AI Overviews viewer with sources.• Controls: Scheduled refresh, brand aliases, and clear credit estimates before each run.Topical Authority Score blends the same inputs behind the scoreboard. TAS reflects how much meaningful content a team has shipped and how broadly it shows up across the map. It reflects importance-weighted topics, rank-weighted presence, breadth across the map, and market reality through Share of Voice. When teams publish meaningful pages and broaden presence, TAS rises. If one side lags, it shows.“Not all topical maps are equal,” Hsueh added. “Floyi aligns the map to your brand and audience. It beats generic outputs from chat models because the priorities match your positioning, not random lists.”Topical Authority is in beta for paid plans in Floyi v1.9.0.Watch the walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1GffFShBSQ Start a free trial: https://floyi.com About Floyi Floyi is an SEO and GEO platform that helps teams win in traditional search engines and AI search. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) aligns your content to how AI systems summarize, cite, and answer. Floyi brings ranking signals, AI Overviews mentions and citations into one place, so teams can plan content that earns visibility. Create brand- and audience-aligned topical maps, generate briefs, and manage publishing in the same workflow. Floyi takes teams from 0 to 100: Brand, Audience, Topical Research, SERP Clustering, Topical Map, Content Plan, and Topical Authority. One platform. One plan. Clear proof.

