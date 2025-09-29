CUbIQ Technologies Unveils Quantum Key Distribution demonstrated in a QSFP-28 Pluggable with Coherent and Liberty Global

CUbIQ delivers a quantum-safe networking milestone: CV-QKD in QSFP-28 form factor, demonstrated with Coherent and Liberty Global.

EINDHOVEN, NOORD BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUbIQ Technologies, a Dutch pioneer in quantum communication, today announced a successful proof-of-concept (POC) showcasing a disruptive quantum key distribution (QKD), the first scalable QKD over DWDM solution in partnership with Coherent Corp. and Liberty Global. The demonstration marks a major milestone in the evolution of scalable, energy-efficient quantum-secure communications.The POC, set to be showcased at ECOC 2025 (September 29 - October 1), features CUbIQ’s Continuous Variable Quantum Key Distribution (CV-QKD) transceiver in a QSFP-28 pluggable form factor - an industry-first innovation that integrates seamlessly into existing fiber infrastructure. This compact module enables quantum-safe encryption directly within the PTX Series routing platform, leveraging Coherent’s high-performance 400G ZR QSFP-DD DCO pluggable optical transceivers.“CUbIQ’s mission is to make quantum security practical, scalable, and accessible,” said Aaron Albores Mejia, CEO of CUbIQ Technologies. “This collaboration proves that quantum-safe networking enabled by QKD can be achieved in an industry standard QSFP-28 form factor pluggable without overhauling existing infrastructure - ushering in a new era of secure communications.”Coherent, an industry leader in high-speed optical transceiver technology, is partnering with CUbIQ to pioneer the next generation of secure, high-capacity optical pluggable transceivers, leveraging their proven expertise in advanced optical design and volume manufacturing,“Coherent is excited to join Liberty Global, and CUbIQ in advancing quantum-safe networking,” said Julie Eng, CTO at Coherent Corp. “This proof-of-concept highlights how our optical technologies can enable secure, high-performance communications in the post-quantum future.”Liberty Global, a global leader in converged broadband and mobile services, selected CUbIQ’s pluggable QKD solution to future-proof its network against quantum-enabled threats. The company views quantum technology as a strategic priority and sees this innovation as a potential game-changer for secure data transmission across its extensive European footprint.“Liberty Global is thrilled about QKD pluggable technology, as it allows us to enhance our security portfolio with best-in-class, scalable, and cost-effective network encryption transport services.” said Kamiel Braet, Network Architect of Liberty Global”.The joint solution enables Liberty Global and other customers to reinforce their IPsec and MACsec infrastructure with quantum-safe encryption—protecting networks, services, and end-user data from emerging quantum threats.Read more at this Blog: https://blogs.juniper.net/en-us/industry-solutions-and-trends/quantum-safe-networking-plugged-in-a-joint-leap-toward-the-future-of-secure-communications ------------------------------------About CUbIQ TechnologiesCUbIQ Technologies, headquartered in Eindhoven, is a Dutch startup delivering next-generation QKD transceiver modules that dramatically reduce power consumption, cost, and footprint bya a factor of 100x compared to conventional rack-based systems. CUbIQ’s pluggable solutions enable operators to secure IPsec and MACsec infrastructure with quantum-safe technologies at scale.Learn more at http://www.cubiq-technologies.com About Coherent CorporationCoherent Corporation (NYSE: COHR) is the global photonics leader. They harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and grow.Learn more at https://www.coherent.com/ About Liberty GlobalLiberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video, and mobile communications services with over 85 million connections across Europe and the United Kingdom. Through its family of consumer brands including Virgin Media-O2, VodafoneZiggo, Telenet, and Sunrise, Liberty Global is building tomorrow’s connections today.Learn more at https://www.libertyglobal.com/ Media Contact:Chigo Okonkwo, CUbIQ Technologies – chigo@cubiq-technologies.comCoherent – innovations@coherent.comKamiel Braet, Liberty Global – kabraet@libertyglobal.com

