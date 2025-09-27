Submit Release
Ecer.com Showcases Smart Logistics Solutions at the International Logistics & Supply Chain Expo

The 19th International Logistics & Supply Chain Expo

Ecer.com Exhibition Booth

Ecer.com staff with Russian buyers

Ecer.com staff with American buyers

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the China International Logistics and Supply Chain Fair (CILF) kicked off in Shenzhen, with Ecer.com making a notable appearance, showcasing its smart logistics solutions.



As a leading global B2B platform, Ecer.com is dedicated to building a comprehensive B2B ecosystem, providing enterprises with one-stop, end-to-end services. International logistics plays a critical role in global expansion, and Ecer.com has integrated premium logistics resources to deliver efficient, reliable international logistics solutions that help exporters optimize processes, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce costs.



Focused on the digitalization of China's export trade, Ecer.com has served more than 40,000 Chinese exporters, connecting them with buyers across 150+ countries and regions, and facilitating over USD 20 billion in annual procurement transactions. Ecer.com has become an essential bridge linking global buyers with quality Chinese suppliers.

