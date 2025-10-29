Driving Innovation in Semiconductor and Electronics Inspection: Unicomp Recognized for Global Service Excellence

SHENZHEN, SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for X-ray inspection equipment is steadily increasing, driven by rapid innovation in the semiconductor and electronics industries. As manufacturers pursue higher precision and efficiency, advanced inspection solutions have become essential across global production lines. The focus on quality assurance within complex international supply chains is paramount for market leaders.Industry Recognition for Collaborative ValueWhen Unicomp Technology , the parent company of Ray Tech Malaysia, was recognized for its professional service capabilities and strong collaborative value in the electronics and semiconductor inspection sector. Unicomp was honored with the “Best Service Award” at the annual Amphenol Supplier Conference.Amphenol is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of interconnect products, designing, manufacturing, and selling a wide variety of electronic and fiber optic connectors for high-growth markets such as automotive, communications, and industrial sectors. As a global leader, Amphenol enforces exceptionally strict standards for technical support and customer service across its extensive network of supply chain partners.To date, Unicomp has successfully installed 45 sets of X-ray inspection equipment across Amphenol facilities worldwide. The award underscores the industry's need for partners capable of delivering both high-tech equipment and reliable, global support. This recognition strengthens Unicomp’s position in serving top-tier global clients across high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, and new energy.Advancing Electronics and Semiconductor InspectionUnicomp provides a broad portfolio of advanced X-ray inspection systems designed to meet diverse industry requirements, offering solutions that range from compact table-top units to large-format systems. These technologies specialize in:High-Resolution Imaging: Delivering detailed inspection necessary for micro-scale components and complex circuit boards.Automated Measurement: Featuring programmable auto-inspection, automated void measurement, and CNC programming for consistent quality control.Operational Integration: Systems incorporate essential features such as 60° tilt for comprehensive viewing, authority management, and built-in radiation monitoring to ensure safe and compliant operation on global production lines.Focus on Future InnovationLooking ahead, Unicomp will continue to advance with “AI + X-ray” as its driving force, focusing on innovation and service excellence. This commitment to integrating artificial intelligence aims to empower global customers to achieve even higher quality standards and operational efficiency in rapidly evolving manufacturing environments.

