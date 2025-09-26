Foreign National Facing Federal Charges Following Alleged Firearms Theft in Park City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –A foreign national, living in the United States illegally, was charged by felony information after he allegedly broke into the Park City Gun Club, stole firearms, and fled from police in a vehicle before crashing at a park and taken into custody.

Abraham Hernandez-Duron, 40, a foreign national who has been living in Taylorsville, Utah, was charged by complaint on August 26, 2025.

According to court documents, on August 24, 2025, at approximately 5:30 a.m. a “glass break” alarm was reported at the Park City Gun Club in Park City, Utah, a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL). Hernandez-Duron allegedly utilized a hammer to break into the FFL. Law enforcement quickly arrived on scene and multiple shots were fired from inside the firearms business. Shortly after, Hernandez-Duron exited the building, got into a vehicle, and fled. Police safely pursued and eventually, Hernandez-Duron crashed the vehicle at Trailside Bike Park. Hernandez-Duron was initially non-compliant with law enforcement commands, which led to a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) callout. Hernandez-Duron was eventually taken into custody. Five firearms were located in the vehicle Hernandez-Duron was driving, all of which were taken from the firearms shop.

Hernandez-Duron is charged with theft of firearms from a licensed dealer. His initial appearance on the felony information was September 24, 2025, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant United States Attorney Victoria K. McFarland of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.

A felony information is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

