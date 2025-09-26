Singular Sound Introduces BeatBuddy 2

BeatBuddy 2, The Ultimate Drum Machine Pedal

The original hands-free drummer, reimagined with more realism, intelligence, and control.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singular Sound, creators of the world’s first drum machine in a pedal format, introduces BeatBuddy 2, the most powerful drummer-in-a-pedal ever created.

Since its debut in 2014, the original BeatBuddy has been trusted by more than 150,000 musicians worldwide to bring the groove to live performances, practice sessions, and songwriting sessions. Unlike traditional drum machines or backing tracks, BeatBuddy rose to fame with its novel ability to allow musicians to have full creative control of the beat live and hands-free. Now, BeatBuddy 2 takes everything players loved about the original and elevates it with a redesigned interface, larger screen, ultra-realistic HD drum sets, intelligent Autopilot song automation, and expanded options for expression and control.

Next-Level Features

Autopilot Song Automation – The long-awaited Autopilot mode handles part changes, fills, transitions, and song endings automatically—leaving you free to focus entirely on your performance. Unlike a standard backing track, it allows you to interrupt the automation at anytime for live improvisation with the BeatBuddy’s signature controls: Insert a drum fill, shorten or lengthen a song section, pause/unpause for a drum break or hit a cymbal crash accent hit.

HD Drum Sets – With four times the sound capacity of the original, BeatBuddy 2’s HD kits capture every nuance of real drums, from the lightest ghost notes to the hardest-hitting hits.

Enhanced Display & Interface – A bigger, brighter screen with redesigned and more intuitive graphical interface means you’ll always know exactly what’s going on in a song at a glance—whether you’re on stage, in rehearsal, or in the studio.

SuperSwitch Support – Pair with the new six-button SuperSwitch to expand control of fills, transitions, tempo changes, and more—engineered for the demands of live performance.

Expression Pedal Support – Take control of dynamics in real time. Shape tempo, volume, and velocity on the fly to make your playing feel alive and responsive.

Ever-Expanding Library

Singular Sound’s Beat Boutique is an ever-growing library of premium drum sets and songs proudly created in-house by real musicians. From professionally recorded drum sets to artist-inspired recreations of classic grooves, players can instantly expand their library with new content. Every BeatBuddy 2 owner can browse, purchase, and load new content with ease, keeping their pedal fresh and versatile for any performance.

Customization Made Easy

With BeatBuddy Manager Online, musicians can customize their BeatBuddy 2 experience directly in their web browser. The free tool allows users to create and edit songs, arrange playlists, create custom drum sets, and import new content from the Beat Boutique or the active Singular Sound user forum. Built-in Autopilot support means performers can pre-program arrangements for a fully automated live experience.

Inside Your DAW

The BeatBuddy Plugin, currently in public beta, brings the pedal’s award-winning sounds into the digital studio. Producers and songwriters can access every BeatBuddy 2 drum kit directly in their DAW, complete with a built-in mixer and full compatibility with BeatBuddy 2’s drum files. This makes it easy to create or refine beats on the computer, then load them into BeatBuddy 2 for live performance or practice.

Availability & Pricing

BeatBuddy 2 will be available September 25th for $499 USD from https://www.singularsound.com/products/beatbuddy-2

In addition to direct sales, BeatBuddy 2 will be available through major music retailers worldwide.

*Price at the time of publishing.

About Singular Sound

Founded in Miami, FL, Singular Sound is known for redefining how musicians create and perform. From the award-winning BeatBuddy drum machine pedal to the Aeros Loop Studio, MIDI Maestro, and Cabli, Singular Sound’s innovations have become trusted tools for musicians around the world. Every product is designed to inspire creativity and give musicians more freedom on stage and in the studio.

Learn more at www.singularsound.com.

