Sybill and Enable Partner to Bring AI‑Powered CRM Hygiene to Zoho Customers

Sybill x Enable Solutions - Partnership Announcement

Partnership delivers AI-powered, deal‑aware CRM Autofill to eliminate manual data entry, increase adoption, and strengthen forecasting accuracy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sybill, the AI sales assistant that transforms customer conversations into complete and accurate CRM records, announced a strategic partnership with Enable Solutions , a Massachusetts-based Zoho consulting firm, today. The partnership brings Sybill’s CRM Autofill technology directly into Zoho implementations, ensuring that revenue teams gain automated, context-rich updates that improve data quality and forecasting reliability.Solving the long-standing CRM adoption challengeSales teams have long struggled with keeping CRM systems up to date. Manual entry is time-consuming, often incomplete, and a frequent source of frustration for sales representatives. Inaccurate or missing data reduces CRM adoption rates and leads to unreliable forecasts, creating a disconnect between leadership expectations and on-the-ground realities.Sybill’s CRM Autofill addresses this issue by automatically capturing and updating the fields sales organizations rely on, directly from real customer conversations. Through this partnership, Enable Solutions and Sybill are combining their strengths to provide Zoho customers with a CRM that works accurately from day one and remains reliable as deals progress.Partnership benefits and technology impactSybill’s AI Autofill technology listens to and interprets what is actually said in sales conversations, whether on calls or in emails. It extracts critical deal information, such as next steps, stakeholder involvement, risks, budget details, and timelines. It then automatically populates the relevant fields in Zoho. This ensures sales leaders and managers operate on accurate, up-to-date data without requiring reps to spend hours on administrative work.By eliminating repetitive manual entry, the solution increases rep adoption and boosts CRM hygiene. Reps focus on selling, while managers and executives benefit from a more complete and trustworthy view of the pipeline.The accuracy and timeliness of data captured by CRM Autofill lead to stronger forecasting capabilities. Organizations gain confidence that revenue predictions are grounded in real customer interactions, enabling leadership to make better-informed strategic decisions.Executive Perspectives“This is AI applied where it matters most—in the CRM at the field level” said Soumyarka Mondal, Co-founder and CTO at Sybill. “Together with Enable, we are helping sales teams skip the busywork and manage their business on real-time, grounded insights” he added.Michael Lauer, CEO and Co-founder of Enable Solutions, added, “Our customers want AI that drives real outcomes, not dashboards. With Sybill’s CRM Autofill, our Zoho projects start with cleaner data on day one and remain accurate as deals progress, all without forcing reps to change the way they work.”Sybill CRM Autofill with Enable Solutions is now available to both new and existing Zoho customers. Organizations interested in exploring the solution can request joint demos immediately.About SybillSybill is an AI-powered sales assistant that helps revenue teams maintain accurate CRM records, automate follow-up communication, and surface critical deal intelligence. With CRM Autofill, Sybill ensures that the fields your process relies on are updated after every interaction, improving adoption, forecasting, and operational efficiency. Learn more at sybill.ai About Enable SolutionsEnable Solutions is a premier Zoho consulting partner based in Massachusetts. The company specializes in helping businesses design and implement CRM strategies that deliver measurable outcomes. With a focus on practical results, Enable Solutions provides clients with the tools, processes, and expertise needed to maximize the value of their Zoho investment.Media ContactSybill PRinfo@sybill.ai

