Perfectly Bare Laser named Best Laser Hair Removal MedSpa in Tampa by Creative Loafing readers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfectly Bare Laser Wins “Best of the Bay” for Laser Hair Removal in Creative Loafing’s 2025 Readers’ Choice AwardsPerfectly Bare Laser, one of Tampa Bay’s top-rated and most trusted MedSpas, has been named the “Best Laser Hair Removal” winner in Creative Loafing’s 2025 Best of the Bay Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the first year Creative Loafing has introduced a dedicated category for Laser Hair Removal—and Perfectly Bare Laser is honored to be the inaugural winner.With nearly 2,000 five-star reviews and a growing reputation for exceptional results and client service, Perfectly Bare Laser is widely recognized as the Best Laser in Tampa. The award acknowledges the clinic’s commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and the strong relationships it builds with clients throughout the Tampa Bay area.“We are proud to win this achievement,” said Joyce Bhutta, CEO and Owner of Perfectly Bare Laser.“It reflects the strong bond we’ve built with our clients and the hard work and dedication our staff brings every single day. Our team goes above and beyond to make people feel seen, confident, and cared for. This award is a reflection of that trust.”First-Time Award, Longstanding ExcellencePerfectly Bare Laser was one of the first MedSpas in Florida to adopt Alma Soprano Titanium and Platinum laser platforms, providing safe, fast, and virtually painless hair removal. With five Alma Soprano systems (three Titanium and two Platinum), Perfectly Bare Laser operates one of the most advanced and fully equipped laser hair removal centers in Tampa Bay.Thousands of Creative Loafing readers voted across dozens of categories, celebrating the region’s best in food, wellness, entertainment, and lifestyle. This year’s new Laser Hair Removal category highlights the growing demand for professional, effective, non-invasive beauty solutions—and Perfectly Bare Laser earned the top spot thanks to community support and client loyalty.Beyond Laser—A Full-Service MedSpa in TampaPerfectly Bare Laser has evolved from a laser-focused practice into one of the most comprehensive MedSpas in the region. Today, the clinic offers a wide range of services for skin, body, and wellness, including:• Skin Rejuvenation: Opus Plasma, Sciton Halo, ClearLift, BBL Hero• Body Contouring & Skin Tightening: Morpheus8, EvolveX, Evoke• Injectables: Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, PRF Pain free Hair Restoration with Alma TED Hair+Plus• BioTE Hormone Replacement Therapy, peptides, medical weight loss• Medical-Grade Skincare: ZO Skin Health, Eminence Organics, Alma CBD+Featuring Dermatology PA Zahira Rosario—Tampa’s Go-To Injector & Skin ExpertA cornerstone of Perfectly Bare Laser’s clinical excellence is Physician Assistant Zahira Rosario, a highly trained and experienced Dermatology PA specializing in injectables, cosmetic dermatology, and advanced skin analysis.Zahira has quickly gained recognition as one of the top aesthetic injectors in Tampa , celebrated for her natural-looking, balanced results and commitment to patient education. Whether performing Botox, dermal fillers, or Sculptra injections, Zahira combines technical precision with a deep understanding of facial harmony and client goals.In addition to injectables, Zahira leads the clinic’s skin consultation and analysis program, using advanced diagnostic tools such as the Alma IQ skin scanner. This technology allows her to assess both visible and underlying skin conditions, guiding personalized treatment plans that address concerns like acne, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and skin laxity.“Zahira is the total package—medical expertise, artistic eye, and an incredibly kind, reassuring approach,” said Joyce Bhutta.“Clients absolutely love working with her because she listens, educates, and delivers results that feel natural and empowering.”Trusted by Thousands Across Tampa BayLocated at 4710 N. Habana Ave., Suite 405, behind St. Joseph’s Hospital and just minutes from Raymond James Stadium, Perfectly Bare Laser is praised not only for its results, but for its warm, inclusive environment.The clinic welcomes clients of all skin tones, genders, and backgrounds. With bilingual staff, convenient weekend hours, and flexible treatment packages, Perfectly Bare Laser has become the go-to MedSpa for South Tampa, Westchase, Carrollwood, St. Petersburg, Wesley Chapel, and Lakeland.Clients are never rushed or upsold—every treatment is tailored, every consultation is honest, and every result is designed to help clients look and feel their best.Voted Best Laser Hair Removal in Tampa—for a ReasonThis Best of the Bay win is a testament to the work ethic, integrity, and client-first philosophy that defines the Perfectly Bare Laser experience. It’s not just about having the latest technology—it’s about delivering outcomes that inspire confidence and trust.As a woman-owned, family-run MedSpa, Perfectly Bare Laser stands out for its transparency, passion, and ongoing commitment to staying ahead in the fast-evolving world of aesthetics and wellness.“This win belongs to our whole team, especially our highly experienced medical aesthetic techs, Cami, Brittany, Channing and Allegra. —and especially to our amazing clients,” Bhutta adds.“We’re humbled, grateful, and excited to keep raising the bar in laser aesthetics and MedSpa care here in Tampa.”About Perfectly Bare Laser – Best MedSpa in TampaPerfectly Bare Laser is a top-rated, award-winning MedSpa based in Tampa, FL. Specializing in laser hair removal, injectables, skin rejuvenation, and hormone therapy, the clinic offers personalized care backed by advanced technology and medical expertise. Led by CEO Joyce Bhutta and Dermatology PA Zahira Rosario, the team provides a trusted and inclusive space for clients across the Tampa Bay area.📍 Location: 4710 N. Habana Ave., Suite 405, Tampa, FL 33614📞 Phone: (813) 444-3204🌐 Website: www.perfectlybarelaser.com 📱 Social: @perfectlybarelaser on Instagram & Facebook

