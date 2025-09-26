Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez

CANADA, September 26 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, on the margins of the Global Progress Action Summit in London.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Sánchez discussed shared priorities, including expanding trade and commercial ties.

The prime ministers underlined the importance of continuing bilateral collaboration as Canada deepens its engagement with the European Union on defence and security, including through NATO.

The two leaders also addressed pressing geopolitical challenges. They reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression and discussed the situation in the Middle East, highlighting their recognition of the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Carney emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and the rapid scale-up of humanitarian relief.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Sánchez agreed to remain in close contact.