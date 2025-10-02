Retail Guards Are Needed Amidst 7% Increase in Non-Violent Crimes in British Columbia

Retail and commercial security services are growing as non-violent crime rises in British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herald Security, a provider of retail and commercial security services throughout British Columbia, has issued new findings demonstrating the growing need for professional retail security guards as non-violent crime rates rise in the region. According to recent data from Statistics Canada, non-violent crime, which includes offences such as theft, financial fraud, and breaking and entering, has increased by approximately 7% in British Columbia over the past year.This trend places added pressure on retail businesses to protect assets, ensure safety, and reduce losses. Herald Security, a retail security guard service provider, outlines four key methods for retailers to address these challenges.1. Physical and Visual DeterrenceA prominent security guard presence in retail settings deters shoplifters and dishonest employees. Guards monitor high-theft zones, secure access points, and coordinate with store managers to close vulnerabilities. These measures help reduce inventory shrinkage, which, according to industry reports, accounts for an average of 1–2% of revenue losses in retail operations.2. Safety for Customers and StaffRetail security guards are trained to respond to disturbances, de-escalate conflicts, and provide assistance during late hours or in higher-risk neighbourhoods. Beyond customer assurance, staff safety is improved through measures such as after-hours escorts to vehicles, periodic perimeter checks, and vigilant monitoring of store surroundings.3. Rapid Emergency ResponseIn case of emergencies, medical incidents, fires, or sudden violent behaviour, retail security guards are often first responders. Professional guards are required to be trained in first aid and CPR, as well as emergency protocols. Their ability to act immediately helps to limit harm and prevent panic while waiting for formal emergency services.4. Loss Prevention SupportRetail security guards contribute to loss prevention through CCTV monitoring, exit receipt checks, and inspection of bags or lockers when required. They also verify that security devices (e.g. tags, alarms) are functioning correctly. These controls not only address external theft but also reduce internal loss due to employee error or misconduct.About Herald SecurityHerald Security is a security guard company who are committed to ensuring the safety and protection of businesses across British Columbia.For more information, visit https://www.heraldsecurity.com

