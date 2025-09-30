ASSIGNMENT DESK AI UNVEILS ALL-IN-ONE AI PLATFORM TO TRANSFORM THE FUTURE OF MEDIA

Dee Daniels Dee Daniels

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of media has arrived. Assignment Desk AI , a new technology startup founded by media architect and former journalist Dee Daniels , today officially launched its all-in-one AI platform built specifically for creators, journalists, broadcasters, and media professionals.The platform, described as a “virtual media command center,” integrates more than 50 AI assistants into a single environment—helping professionals manage every stage of the media cycle, from ideation to audience engagement.After a successful beta testing phase, Assignment Desk AI is now available to the public with affordable monthly packages starting at $97, tailored to Independent journalist, content creators, small businesses, and both small and large media organizations.A New Era of AI-Powered MediaAssignment Desk AI’s suite of assistants spans across content creation, production, and audience management. Features include:Creative tools for video, film, voiceover, and image generation.Industry-specific assistants such as a Podcast AI Producer, Streaming TV Showrunner, and PR Strategy Suite.Editorial support with a Copy Desk Chief, Newsroom Companion, Media Strategist assistant and a Digital Reporters Notebook.Engagement tools designed for public officials, celebrities, entertainers, and influencers to connect with audiences more effectively.By combining these functions in one modular platform, users gain the flexibility to select only the tools they need—streamlining operations while cutting costs.Born from Legacy Media, Built for the Future“Assignment Desk AI was born out of my passion for legacy media and technology,” said Daniels. “I envisioned a platform where journalists, creators, and media leaders could perform most of their work in one place. This isn’t about replacing media—it’s about enhancing it. We’re giving professionals the efficiency and technology intelligence they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing media environment.”Daniels brings a decade of experience in journalism, radio, streaming TV, and podcasting. Her career includes reporting for the Chicago Tribune, partnership publications with the Chicago Sun-Times, major radio outlets, and a global podcast executive with Voice America in Pheonix, AZ. That background shaped Assignment Desk AI into a solution that bridges traditional media values with modern AI innovation.AvailabilityAssignment Desk AI is now open to subscribers worldwide. Media professionals and creators can sign up or schedule a personalized strategy session at https://assignmentdesk.ai or signup for bi-weekly Zoom training, register https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/gALjhAJtSNCposYX8vXbNw Media Contact:Dee DanielsPhone: 602-600-0967Email: business@assignmentdesk.ai

