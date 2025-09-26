Marketplace Listing Tool Surpasses 10K Listings, Driving Thousands of Sales for Dealerships & Real Estate Professionals

Marketplace Listing Tool

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketplace Listing Tool (MLT), a technology platform designed for automotive dealerships and real estate professionals, today announced it has facilitated over 10,000 listings on Facebook Marketplace since launch, directly contributing to thousands of successful transactions across multiple industries.

The digital sales automation platform has grown to serve more than 245 active users, including dealerships, sales professionals, and real estate agents who utilize the tool to streamline their listing process and expand their market reach. The platform's automated features enable users to create optimized listings in seconds through AI-generated descriptions, multi-user login capabilities, and integrated performance tracking.

MLT supports inventory across all vehicle types including cars, trucks, SUVs, commercial and fleet vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and powersports equipment. The platform has also expanded into real estate, allowing agents to post properties for sale or rent directly to Facebook Marketplace where buyers and renters actively search.

According to company data, some users have reported return on investment exceeding 50 times their platform subscription costs. The marketplace automation tool addresses a critical need for sales teams seeking efficient solutions that produce measurable results without adding complexity to their existing workflows.

The platform's growth reflects increasing demand for streamlined digital sales tools as businesses seek to maximize their presence on Facebook Marketplace, where millions of potential customers browse daily for vehicles and real estate opportunities.

