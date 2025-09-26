Security Firms Phobos Security and CPS1 Expand Protection Services Amid Rising Concerns Over Public Safety

Phobos Security

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent high-profile security incidents including the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, executive protection firm Phobos Security and its California-based sister company CPS1 are expanding their comprehensive security services to meet growing demand for professional protection at public events, corporate gatherings, and educational institutions.

The companies, led by former White House Emergency Operations and Department of Homeland Security professional Nicholas G. Lawless, offer a two-tier approach to security services. Phobos Security specializes in executive protection and high-threat event security for high-net worth individuals, corporate leaders, and public figures, while CPS1 provides scalable on-site protection for enterprises, campuses, and events throughout California.

Recent events have highlighted critical gaps in event security protocols, particularly following the 2024 Trump rally assassination attempt and ongoing federal investigations into security procedures. These incidents have prompted increased scrutiny of protective measures at public gatherings and speaking engagements.

The security firms employ a comprehensive approach that includes risk intelligence, site advances, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) overwatch, counter-UAS coordination, layered perimeters, ballistic and medical staging, communications protocols, and post-event analysis. Both companies have partnered with iThreat for advanced background investigations and OSINT (open-source intelligence) gathering and analysis.

Phobos Security focuses on high-threat events and specialized technology including drone operations, K9 units, and protected mobility services. CPS1 offers guard forces, discreet transport, surveillance augmentation, and consulting services, with the team bringing over 65 years of combined experience to their operations.

The companies emphasize a mission-first approach to security, focusing on prevention and precision rather than reactive measures. Their services span from executive protection and on-site security to discreet transport and comprehensive venue risk assessments, with both firms maintaining an apolitical stance focused solely on client safety.

About Phobos Security

Phobos Security provides executive protection and high-threat event security for high-net worth individuals, corporate leaders, and public figures. Led by Nicholas G. Lawless—former White House Emergency Operations and DHS—Phobos integrates site advances, layered perimeters, trained EP teams, and UAS overwatch to reduce risk. The Pennsylvania-based firm offers elite executive protection, physical security, technological security measures including drone operations, and crisis and risk management services with private and federal network ties.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.