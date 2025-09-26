Submit Release
VT Route 11/30 Winhall VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 11/30 is impassible in the area of Snowflake Ln due to a car crash. 

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

