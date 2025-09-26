VT Route 11/30 Winhall VT
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 11/30 is impassible in the area of Snowflake Ln due to a car crash.
This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
The Subject line of the email should read: Traffic alert – [Roadway and town affected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.