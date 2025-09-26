City opens search for the City Christmas trees

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is asking residents who are planning to cut down a spruce tree on their private property to donate it to the City. The selected trees will become the centrepieces this holiday season at Gore Park, City Hall and Memorial Square in Dundas.

The trees must be at least 40 feet (12 metres) tall, in the front yard, accessible from the street and clear of overhead wires. Once selected, the trees will be cut and transported at no cost to the owners.

Residents may need to remove trees due to construction projects or impacts to tree health therefore the City is encouraging anyone who donates a tree, to take advantage of the City’s tree planting program to maintain and grow Hamilton’s tree canopy.

Residents who are looking to donate their front yard spruce tree, should call 905-546-2424 ext. 4392 or email [email protected] by October 19, 2025.