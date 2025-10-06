Aussie Select Makes Wegmans Debut October 6 with First-Ever Lamb Charcuterie

Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami Sandwich Jaclyn Oyola, CEO and Founder Aussie Select logo

Crafted from pasture-raised lamb, Aussie Select’s new charcuterie brings global flavor and versatility to the Wegmans deli counter.

This launch is incredibly special for us. When I was a student at Cornell, Wegmans was my grocery store. To now see Aussie Select featured at their deli is a dream realized and a full-circle moment.” — Jaclyn Oyola, CEO and Founder

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning October 6, Wegmans Food Markets shoppers will discover something entirely new at the deli counter. Aussie Select, the first fully cooked lamb charcuterie in the U.S., is making its debut with two all-natural offerings: Lamb Pastrami and Lamb Prime Rib.Sliced fresh at the deli, Aussie Select represents the first time lamb has been offered as a sliceable, sandwich-ready and board-ready item. Crafted from pasture-raised Australian lamb with no added nitrates or nitrites, the products bring premium quality and global inspiration to the everyday deli experience.“This launch is incredibly special for us,” said Jaclyn Oyola, CEO of World Select Cuts, the company behind Aussie Select. “When I was a student at Cornell University, Wegmans was my grocery store. To now see Aussie Select featured at their deli counter is a dream realized and a true full-circle moment.”“Aussie Select products bring a depth of flavor that instantly elevates sandwiches, wraps and boards,” said Michael Slavin, Corporate Chef for Aussie Select and a South Jersey native. “What excites me about the line is how approachable it makes lamb for everyday use. Sliced thin, it’s as easy to add to a breakfast wrap as it is to serve alongside cheeses and spreads on a charcuterie board.”A New Choice for Boards, Breads and BitesAussie Select opens up new possibilities for entertaining, grazing and simple meals. For charcuterie lovers seeking a non-pork alternative, Aussie Select delivers a premium option that feels adventurous yet approachable.• Lamb Pastrami: A bold twist on a classic, perfect in a Reuben or layered on rustic rye. Pair with Gruyere or Emmentaler cheese and a glass of Oregon Pinot Noir or a peppery Walla Walla Syrah.• Lamb Prime Rib: Rich and savory, delicious with horseradish cream on crusty bread. Try it alongside Boursin or a triple-cream brie with a glass of Right Bank Bordeaux.Beyond boards, Aussie Select fits seamlessly into weeknight meals, from breakfast burritos to hearty wraps, giving shoppers new ways to explore lamb while staying convenient and versatile.Aussie Select will be available at all Wegmans locations beginning October 6.About Aussie SelectAussie Select is the first lamb charcuterie in the U.S. Crafted from premium pasture-raised Australian lamb, our products offer a balance of approachable flavors and global inspiration, perfect for everyday meals or special occasions. Learn more at www.aussieselect.com.

