CYBERTRIX ACADEMY to Launch Revolutionary Cybersecurity Training Program in January 2026

CYBERTRIX ACADEMY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBERTRIX, LLC today announced the upcoming launch of CYBERTRIX ACADEMY, a comprehensive cybersecurity training platform designed to make career education in the field accessible and affordable. The academy, scheduled to open in January 2026, aims to address the growing talent shortage in cybersecurity by providing practical, job-ready training without requiring a traditional four-year degree.

Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneur Christian Santos, who has worked with major corporations including Apple and Ralph Lauren, the academy focuses on high-demand specializations such as PCI DSS compliance, HIPAA, NIST, and CMMC frameworks. The program combines technical training with career development support, including resume workshops, LinkedIn optimization, mock interviews, and job placement assistance.

The comprehensive training program will feature a custom Learning Management System hosted at CybertrixLMS.tech, offering on-demand lessons, quizzes, assignments, and certifications. Students completing the program are positioned to pursue roles in risk analysis, compliance, vulnerability management, and incident response, with potential first-year earnings ranging from $90,000 to $150,000.

Key features of CYBERTRIX ACADEMY include:

- No degree requirement for enrollment

- Specialized training in high-demand cybersecurity frameworks

- Comprehensive career coaching and job placement support

- Below-average pricing with flexible payment options

- Custom Learning Management System for on-demand education

The academy operates under CYBERTRIX, LLC, which also provides cybersecurity consulting services to businesses requiring PCI DSS readiness and compliance. The company assists clients with gap assessments, control implementation, and audit preparation, with plans to expand into government contracting.

Despite not yet officially launching, CYBERTRIX ACADEMY has already generated significant interest with a growing waitlist of prospective students. The company is developing three websites to support its operations: Cybertrix.tech for consulting services, CybertrixAcademy.tech for the training academy, and CybertrixLMS.tech for the learning management platform.

The academy plans to engage with communities through school visits and workshops, with a particular focus on reaching underserved populations and those traditionally excluded from technology careers. Marketing campaigns are planned across Google, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok platforms, targeting career-changers, high school graduates, military veterans, and individuals seeking careers in cybersecurity.

For more information and to connect, click here.

About CYBERTRIX ACADEMY

CYBERTRIX ACADEMY is a cybersecurity training platform created by CYBERTRIX, LLC to provide accessible, practical education in high-demand cybersecurity specializations. Founded by Christian Santos, a cybersecurity professional with experience at Apple, Ralph Lauren, and other major corporations, the academy focuses on PCI DSS compliance, HIPAA, NIST, and CMMC frameworks. The program combines technical training with comprehensive career support, preparing students for roles in risk analysis, compliance, vulnerability management, and incident response without requiring a traditional four-year degree.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.