LEGENDS LIVE: Iconic Voices Unite for the Moment Foundation

The best voices of 80's Rock Unite for the Moment Foundation LEGENDS LIVE: songs that defined a generation live at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Join us for a night of legendary performances and philanthropy at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for an unforgettable night as LEGENDS LIVE : Play It Forward takes center stage in Las Vegas; bringing together the era-defining sounds of the 80s Rock Voices. This star-studded extravaganza will feature legendary performances by Rock Legends Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Mike Reno of Loverboy, Richard Page of Mr. Mister, John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, and some very special surprise guests.With a lineup that includes GRAMMY winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, this musical celebration honors the timeless hits that have defined a generation. The evening promises a mix of music, fun, and giving back, with all proceeds supporting the Moment Foundation “We’re thrilled to bring together such incredible artists for a night that celebrates music and making a difference,” said Shawna Korgan, Director of the Moment Foundation. “This event is not only a tribute to the iconic music of 1980’s, but also a chance to support a great cause.”Join us for a night of legendary performances and philanthropy at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Tickets on sale now at https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas or https://www.ticketmaster.com/ Prices start at $70 for General Admission & $150 for VIP (Includes premium viewing & an open bar)This event is produced by Worldmedia Sports and Entertainment.About the Moment Foundation:The Moment Foundation, a Nevada-based 501(c)(3), is on a mission to curate perspective-shifting experiential positivity (MOMENTS) by providing aviation experiences for combat veterans, first responders, and injury survivors. These transformative flights honor their bravery, promote healing and offer a chance to reconnect with joy and possibility. In addition, the foundation extends its impact through animal rescue efforts partnering with organizations such as Canine Companions to support service dog programs and transporting animals from high-kill shelters into lives of love and comfort. Whether uplifting people or protecting paws, The Moment Foundation combines aviation, adventure and compassion to create meaningful moments of joy, healing and resilience for both individuals and communities.

