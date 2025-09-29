Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces New Content on Breast Reduction Covered by Insurance in Los Angeles

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new content for Los Angeles women suffering from uncomfortably large breasts.

Breast surgery often is not just for cosmetic reasons. Many women who come to see us are looking to alleviate pain and discomfort from very large breasts.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ , is proud to announce new content focused on the intersection between insurance and breast reductions. Women looking for breast reduction due to health issues may find it can be covered by insurance. If large breasts are responsible for pain and physical limitations, a woman may be eligible under her insurance."Breast surgery often is not just for cosmetic reasons. Many women who come to see us are looking to alleviate pain and discomfort from very large breasts. They may not realize that if it is a health issue, their insurance might cover some, or all costs," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "We invite every woman struggling with this problem to visit our clinic. Our staff can help review their insurance and see what's possible, while I can conduct a surgical evaluation to discuss options."Women can review the new content on insurance-covered breast reduction surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ . In recent decades, breast reduction surgeries have increased dramatically. Breast reduction surgery might be covered by insurance if the issue negatively impacts a woman's health and quality of life. If a woman has a respiratory illness such as chronic asthma, heavy breasts can contribute to breathing issues. Daily chores such as carrying small children and groceries could cause long-term nerve damage. Various healthy activities such as weightlifting, yoga, and jogging may seem challenging as well.Once a doctor diagnoses breast reduction surgery for health reasons, an insurance plan could help cover some costs. Dr. Ariel Ourian is a highly skilled cosmetic surgeon in breast reduction procedures and information on him can be found at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/about/dr-ariel-ourian/ . Women planning for breast surgery may review insurance coverage with his staff. Each insurance plan can vary in coverage, so that is part of the initial consultation. Reasons for breast surgery may be cosmetic and possibly not covered by an insurance plan. In other cases, a woman might speak to a plastic surgeon about a breast reduction for health reasons.Ourian Plastic Surgery is located in Beverly Hills and offers cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery services for men and women. Los Angeles locals are invited to visit the clinic for a no-obligation consultation. The practice serves residents in West Hollywood, Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica. It offers female plastic surgery procedures such as the following: liposuction https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ ), facelifts, breast lifts, and breast reconstruction. The Mommy Makeover can provide an 'al-la-cart' style surgical plan.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please get in touch with Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

