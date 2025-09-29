H-1B Uncertainty Sparks New Demand for Predictable Workforce Models

Smoothstack provides predictable workforce model to enterprises navigating new H1B visa fee proposals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising costs and new uncertainty around the H-1B visa program are forcing companies to rethink how they build technology and AI teams. Smoothstack, a U.S. workforce transformation leader, is helping enterprises address this challenge by offering a predictable, U.S.-talent pipeline. The proposed $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas has companies nationwide re-evaluating their workforce strategies.

For enterprises, this shift creates both cost and uncertainty at a time when competition for AI talent is already intense. Smoothstack offers a proven alternative: sourcing untapped U.S.-authorized talent, delivering 8-10 weeks of job-specific AI training, and placing them directly into enterprise roles. By eliminating reliance on H-1B visas, companies avoid escalating fees and visa-processing delays while building a more resilient and sustainable workforce.

Unlike the H-1B system, where employers face escalating fees, uncertain lottery outcomes, and ongoing sponsorship costs, Smoothstack offers a predictable workforce model. Enterprises know the cost per engineer up front - covering recruitment, training, and placement - with no hidden fees or immigration risk. This transparency allows companies to forecast talent investments with confidence, while still accessing a pipeline of AI-ready professionals at scale.

“When talent strategies depend on uncertainty, companies and workers both lose,” said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack. “We open doors for U.S. workers, giving them the skills and opportunities to thrive in Technology careers, while helping enterprises build strong, reliable teams. It’s about creating pathways that change lives and strengthen America’s workforce at the same time.”

Akkara’s recent participation in the White House AI Education Taskforce - in alignment with the Department of Labor’s push to close skills gaps and build a future-ready workforce - reinforces Smoothstack’s mission to give enterprises a compliant, U.S.-based alternative to visa-dependent hiring models.

Smoothstack’s approach strengthens America’s workforce while giving enterprises predictable, scalable access to AI-ready professionals. This model supports national goals for resilience and competitiveness, offering Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies a sustainable alternative to visa-dependent hiring.

Smoothstack is a leading workforce transformation company advancing AI-driven workforce development and skills-based hiring. The company develops untapped talent into technology professionals, helping Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies scale while expanding access to meaningful careers in high-demand fields.

