Scott Asner Highlights Importance of Fire Safety in Kansas City During National Fire Prevention Month

October is National Fire Prevention Month

With increasing use of indoor heating equipment, KC real estate investor Scott Asner highlighted precautions to help reduce fire risks in homes and communities.

National Fire Prevention Month is the perfect time to slow down, make a checklist and put a focus on fire safety so families can feel confident their homes are protected.” — Scott Asner

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October is National Fire Prevention Month, and Kansas City real estate investor and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group, Scott Asner , is encouraging local property owners, renters and families to take proactive steps to reduce fire risks at home.“As the weather cools and households begin using heaters, fireplaces, and kitchen appliances more often, the potential for accidental fires increases,” said Scott Asner. “National Fire Prevention Month is the perfect time to slow down, make a checklist and put a focus on fire safety so families can feel confident their homes are protected.”According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking remains the leading cause of house fires in the United States, with heating equipment, electrical malfunctions and unattended candles also contributing to thousands of preventable incidents each year. In Kansas City, both property owners and renters can help reduce those risks by following a few simple, practical steps:• Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly and replace batteries regularly• Inspect fire extinguishers to ensure they are fully charged, accessible and ready to use• Create or review a home fire escape plan, making sure all family members know exit routes• Use space heaters safely, keeping them at least three feet away from curtains, bedding and furniture• Practice kitchen safety by staying in the kitchen when cooking and keeping flammable items away from stovetops• Avoid overloading outlets or using damaged electrical cords, which can quickly become fire hazardsFire Prevention Month was first established in recognition of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which destroyed thousands of buildings and displaced more than 100,000 people. Today, it serves as a reminder that prevention and preparation save lives.“Simple actions like checking a smoke alarm or talking through an escape plan can make all the difference in an emergency,” added Asner. “Whether you own property, rent an apartment or manage a multifamily community, fire safety should always be a top priority.”Kansas City residents looking for additional guidance can visit the NFPA’s official website or contact local fire departments for educational resources, fire safety programs and home inspection services.About Scott AsnerScott Asner Kansas City, Missouri-based investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University. After two decades practicing law, Scott transitioned into investment management, leading a team of 25 at 18CG’s corporate office in Leawood, Kansas. Under his leadership, the firm has acquired and managed over 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties across 15 states. For more information, visit http://www.scottasner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.