The Iconic 1970s: Portraits of Studio 54, A New Exhibition at Minotti, Presented by The Selects Gallery

Gallery wall with iconic images of Rose Hartman of Studio 54 presented by The Selects Gallery at the Minotti showroom Bianca Jagger on a white horse at Studio 54 by Rose Hartman, presented by The Selects Gallery at the Minotti showroom in New York City Grace Jones by Rose Hartman presented by The Selects Gallery at the Minotti showroom in New York City

Exhibition “The Iconic 1970s: Portraits of Studio 54” by Rose Hartman at Minotti New York celebrates the glamour, art, and nightlife of 1970s NYC.

Dictatorship at the Door, Democracy on the Floor” — Andy Warhol on Studio 54

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Selects Gallery and Minotti are pleased to present “The Iconic 1970s: Portraits of Studio 54”, at Minotti New York’s showroom, an exceptional exhibition that delves into the unique energy of the 1970s through the lens of acclaimed photographer Rose Hartman.This exhibition celebrates Studio 54, the legendary nightclub that defined New York City nightlife and pop culture, through intimate portraits of figures who shaped its enduring legacy.Although its doors were open for only 33 months, Studio 54 became a cultural phenomenon —renowned for its exclusivity, celebrity clientele, and creative scenography. More than just a nightlife hotspot, it was a stage where art, fashion, music, and glamour collided.Rose Hartman masterfully captured the magic and mystique of Studio 54, immortalizing its most memorable moments: From Bianca Jagger's grand entrance on a white horse to Andy Warhol’s quiet reflections amid the chaos, her striking compositions, marked by dramatic contrasts, transform the club’s energy into intimate, timeless vignettes. With her unique ability to seize the decisive moment—before her subjects even noticed her presence—Hartman ensured that each photograph exudes elegance and poise. As one of the first photographers to bring her camera into spaces few dared to, she captured the essence of an era with unmatched authenticity.Through an exclusive collaboration with The Selects Gallery, Hartman has enriched a selection of her photographs at Studio 54 with personal written narratives, adding a unique emotional storytelling layer to her already iconic images. Her dual role as both participant and observer lends a rare perspective that continues to resonate with audiences today.This exhibition not only highlights Hartman’s artistry but also preserves a significant chapter in New York’s cultural history. It invites viewers to step back in time, offering a glimpse into the fleeting yet impactful moments that defined an era with some of the most recognizable names in culture.A native New Yorker, Rose Hartman has spent over four decades chronicling the glamour of New York’s nightlife and fashion scenes. From her breakthrough assignment at the 1976 wedding of Hemingway’s granddaughter to her work appearing in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and more, Hartman has become a celebrated visual storyteller. Her solo exhibit, Incomparable Women of Style, at the Fashion Institute of Technology further cemented her legacy.ABOUT MINOTTIMinotti is a globally renowned Italian luxury furniture brand, recognized for its timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and sophistication. Since its founding in 1948, Minotti has been a symbol of Italian excellence in contemporary interior design.ABOUT THE SELECTS GALLERYFounded in 2018 in New York, The Selects Gallery is the premier online destination for limited edition art photography from the world's best fashion photographers. Our exclusive curation brings back to life hundreds of the most striking images from the archives of renowned photographers published in top international publications.“THE ICONIC 1970s: PORTRAITS OF STUDIO 54”Through End of September 2025MINOTTI NEW YORK134 Madison Avenue,New York, NY 10016Mon to Fri: 9:30am to 6:00pmSat: 12:00pm to 6:00pmContact us for your private appointment: contact@theselectsgallery.com@theselectsgallery

