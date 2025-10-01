Atmosphere TV Now Available with WolfPack Matrix Switchers from HDTV Supply - HDTV Supply, a trusted leader in advanced AV solutions, today announced the availability of Atmosphere TV, a unique streaming service that plugs directly into WolfPack Matrix Switchers. These WolfPad Tablet TV Control Systems used with our WolfPack HDMI Matrix TV Switchers can be used in Sports Bars as well as Restaurants,

HDTV Supply, today announced the availability of Atmosphere TV, an engaging streaming service that plugs directly into HDTV Supplys WolfPack Matrix Switchers.

Wonderful company , super friendly , had everything I needed in stock, very knowledgeable. I highly recommend them !” — Raelene

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HDTV Supply, a trusted leader in advanced AV solutions, today announced the availability of Atmosphere TV, a unique streaming service that plugs directly into WolfPack Matrix Switchers. Designed exclusively for commercial use (no home use), Atmosphere TV brings businesses an engaging and brand-safe way to entertain and inform their customers.With Atmosphere TV, businesses can access 30+ free monthly streaming channels including popular options like CHIVE TV and interactive Trivia.Each subscription also comes with free integrated digital signage features, giving businesses the ability to showcase promotions, announcements, and brand messages alongside entertainment.Through the partnership with HDTV Supply, for a limited time every unit includes a free custom Android box with IR remote, simplifying setup and daily use. Companies can buy more boxes for separate channels showing, making it possible to tailor content across multiple screens.To keep the service completely free, Atmosphere TV requires usage of 40hrs per month. If total streaming time falls below 40 hours per month, a nominal fee of $20/month applies. This ensures reliable access while supporting flexibility for businesses of all sizes.Key Features of Atmosphere TV with WolfPack HDMI Matrix Switchers:● Plugs into WolfPack Matrix Switchers - Easy integration with existing HDTV Supply AV systems.● 30+ Free Monthly Streaming Channels - Includes CHIVE TV, Trivia, sports, lifestyle, and more.● Free Integrated Digital Signage - Promote your brand, events, or specials alongside live content.● Custom Android Box with IR Remote Included - Simple to install and control.● Commercial Use Only - Optimized for businesses, not home use.● Keep It Free - Must use at least 40 hours/month or subject to $20 inactivity fee.● Multi-Channel Options - Buy more boxes for showing different channels on multiple displays.● Safe & Reliable Content - Ads and shows are brand-safe and non-political.● Risk-Free Trial - Use for 90 days, and if not satisfied, return it hassle-free.● Proven Quality - We’ve never had a return, showcasing customer satisfaction and reliability.Uses of Atmosphere TV for Businesses:● Restaurants & Bars - Keep guests entertained with CHIVE TV, Trivia, and brand-safe content while promoting specials through digital signage.● Retail Stores - Engage customers with lifestyle and entertainment channels while highlighting promotions.● Gyms & Fitness Centers - Stream motivational, interactive, and fun fitness content to keep members engaged.● Healthcare Facilities - Provide patients with safe, non-political, family-friendly entertainment in waiting areas.● Corporate Offices - Use digital signage for internal announcements while running background channels in breakrooms.● Hospitality Venues - Enhance guest experience in lobbies, lounges, and recreation areas with customized streaming.Built for BusinessAtmosphere TV is strictly for commercial environments, where engaging and brand-safe content matters most. With ads and content that are non-political and family-friendly, businesses can rest assured that customers enjoy positive experiences.“We’ve partnered with Atmosphere TV to give businesses a no-risk way to deliver high-quality, safe entertainment,” said an HDTV Supply spokesperson. “We’ve never had a return on these boxes, and every unit comes with a 90-day guarantee. If you’re not satisfied, you can use it for 90 days and then return it with confidence.”From restaurants and sports bars to retail stores, gyms, and healthcare facilities, Atmosphere TV gives business owners a reliable and engaging tool to connect with their audiences while reinforcing their brand message.For more information about Atmosphere TV with WolfPack Matrix Switchers, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/free-30-monthly-streaming-channel-atmosphere-tv-media-player-from-hdtv-supply.html For further information contact:Press RelationsHDTV Supply, Inc.TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)TEXT: 1-833-648-3777WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/videos EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.comAbout HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.About Atmosphere TV: Atmosphere TV is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, delivering engaging, audio-optional content to over 60,000 venues globally. With customizable channels spanning sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and news, Atmosphere reaches more than 150 million viewers monthly in public spaces.Learn more: www.atmosphere.tv

Podcast on the Free 30-Monthly Streaming Channel Atmosphere TV Media Player from HDTV Supply

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.