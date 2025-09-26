Justice Department Secures Agreement With Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center To Ensure Accessibility For Deaf Or Hard Of Hearing Individuals Under The Americans With Disabilities Act

LAS VEGAS – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada secured an agreement with Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, LLC, to ensure that patients and their companions who are deaf have appropriate auxiliary aids and services, including qualified in-person or video remote interpreting services. The new internal policies as per the agreement will be enforced in all 190 affiliated healthcare facilities across the United States.

“Every individual deserves the right to communicate effectively with their medical team, especially when assisting their child in an emergency room,” said Acting United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada. “This settlement reflects the United States Attorney’s Office’s commitment to the civil rights of disabled individuals, specifically those who are deaf or hard of hearing to ensure they may participate meaningfully in their own health care without obstacles.”

The settlement agreement resolves a complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by a deaf father who accompanied his eight-year-old daughter during a Sunrise Hospital emergency room visit where the hospital denied him an American Sign Language interpreter in violation of the ADA. Instead, the father was forced to use an unreliable means of communication to attempt to relay and receive information from emergency room staff, including the doctor caring for his daughter. As a result, he did not understand the extent of his daughter’s condition, medication being administered, vital details about the discharge process and treatment plan. Consequently, the father and his daughter suffered unnecessary stress, fear, and confusion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, LLC, will provide patients and companions who are deaf appropriate auxiliary aids and services including qualified in-person or video remote interpreting services. They will also train all patient-facing staff and employees on current ADA requirements, periodically submit reports regarding its compliance, and modify all policies and practices consistent with the ADA. Additionally, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, LLC, will pay $30,000 in monetary damages to the father, as well as $5,000 in civil penalties to the United States.

This case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Ednin D. Martinez.

If you or someone you know has experienced possible violations of federal civil rights laws, please make a report at www.civilrights.justice.gov. For more information on the ADA, please call the department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (TDD 800-514-0383) or visit www.ada.gov. ADA complaints may be filed online at http://www.ada.gov/complaint. If you believe you have been discriminated against based on disability, please submit a report www.civilrights.justice.gov.

