Chicago Man Convicted of Running Fentanyl Distribution Operation in Northern Panhandle

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – A Chicago, Illinois man was convicted of multiple drug charges for leading a drug distribution organization that transported fentanyl from Chicago, Illinois, to Weirton, West Virginia.

Gerald Henry, also known as “Unc,” age 41, was found guilty of two counts involving the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine. The testimony at trial established that Henry transported large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to Hancock County, West Virginia for sale and distribution. Investigators seized more than 400 grams of fentanyl from a search of Henry’s Weirton residence.

Henry faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison for each of the charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jasmine MCullough, 41, of Chicago, Illinois; Stephen Price, 40, of Chicago, Illinois; Daniel Pail Truax, 47, of Weirton, West Virginia; Paula Jean Truax, 44, of Weirton, West Virginia; and William Dean Tredway, 35, of Colliers, West Virginia have each previously entered guilty pleas for their roles in the drug operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Clayton Reid and Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Investigative agencies include the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the United States Marshals Service; the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office; the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office; the Weirton Police Department; the West Virginia State Police; the Jefferson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office; the Steubenville, Ohio, Police Department; and the Wheeling Police Department.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.