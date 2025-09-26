Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

MINNEAPOLIS – Anthony John Crowley, 52, a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer, pled guilty in federal court today to Possession of Child Pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.

“Anthony Crowley’s crimes against children are a disgrace,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “In the last few months, we have seen a rash of law enforcement officers, public officials, and others in positions of trust abusing children. I have zero tolerance for this betrayal. This office will not relent in holding powerful predators to account.”

According to court documents, Crowley, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, knowingly possessed one or more images which contained visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. In 2022, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The tip informed them that someone was using the Kik application to upload child pornography images. The Kik user ID was linked to Crowley’s phone number and email address. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Crowley’s home and seized his electronic devices. On those devices, law enforcement found numerous child pornography images and what are known as “child erotica” stories.

Crowley pled guilty today in U.S. District Court before Judge Lauren M. Provinzino. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Crowley remains detained pending his sentencing. At the time of his crimes and of his arrest, Crowley was a U.S. Customers and Border Protection Officer. He is now on indefinite suspension.

“As a Customs and Border Protection Officer, Crowley was in a position of public trust. To betray that trust by possessing child sexual abuse material is an egregious perversion of the honor, integrity, and lawfulness that should exemplify federal agents,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “Protecting children is our highest calling. This case, made possible by a courageous public tipster and the excellent work of the FBI, BCA, and Minnetonka PD, should send a clear message to anyone who would abuse or exploit children—no matter your position or power, there is no hiding. You will be found and brought to justice.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanks the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their investigation and hard work on this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca E. Kline is prosecuting the case.