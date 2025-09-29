Stone Security Expands into Canada Through Integration of The Surveillance Shop (TSS)

Stone Canada

Expansion builds on TSS’s 25-year legacy in Canada and unites it with Stone Security’s proven global capabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Security , a BearCom company, today announced the official launch of Stone Security Canada, marking the full integration of The Surveillance Shop (TSS) into the Stone Security family.Just nine months after acquiring Stone Security in December 2024 and TSS in April 2024, BearCom is introducing Stone Security Canada at GSX, the Global Security Exchange, where Stone Security is exhibiting at Booth #347. This launch strengthens TSS’s strong market presence in Canada by aligning it with Stone Security’s proven enterprise expertise and global resources.“We are proud to announce our expansion into Canada! Stone Security just got a little bigger and a lot stronger by merging with our sister company The Surveillance Shop (TSS). The TSS team has been running a fantastic security integration business in Canada for 25 years. We are so excited to add TSS’s incredible experience and strong reputation to the team. Overnight we can boast a national presence with offices across Canada, giving us the ability to serve our enterprise accounts and new Canadian clients with confidence on day one.”— Brent Edmunds, Senior Vice President of Security Solutions, Stone Security a BearCom Company“The TSS team takes immense pride in the business we’ve built in Canada over the past 25 years, and we continue to be energized by the possibilities since joining BearCom. This integration provides a unique opportunity to combine the success TSS has achieved with the resources, reach, and enterprise expertise of Stone Security. Together, we’re better positioned than ever to serve our growing customer base and create new opportunities for our team.”— Matt Borovoy, Security Director, CanadaStone Security Canada will continue to operate with the same trusted team, clients, and high standards of service that have defined TSS for decades, while transitioning its branding and customer experience under the Stone Security name in the months ahead.“BearCom & Stone Security now have 80+ locations and 1,400+ employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico & Brazil. The business uniquely combines two-way land mobile radio and other critical communication technologies with video surveillance, access control and intrusion detection offerings. We provide integrated solutions that connect people, improve productivity and enhance safety. We offer an enterprise experience but operate locally with a team of 400+ service professionals committed to serving customers and communities.”— Les Fry, BearCom CEOAbout Stone SecurityFounded in 2005, Stone Security is a provider of professional, enterprise-class physical security products and services. Guided by an open-platform, industry-leading, partnership-driven approach, Stone delivers high-functioning, integrated, and flexible security systems. Stone currently manages full-time operations in 14 U.S. states and two countries in Latin America. www.stonesecurity.net About BearComFounded in 1981, BearCom is Motorola’s largest Channel Partner in North America and a leading provider and integrator of wireless voice, security, and data solutions across the U.S. and Canada. BearCom is headquartered in Garland, Texas. www.bearcom.com

