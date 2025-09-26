VRM Mortgage Services Announces 10th Annual Charity Golf Classic Supporting Veterans

SOH Charity Golf Classic VRM Mortgage Services Logo

10th Annual PCV|VRM Seeds of Hop Charity Golf Classic to benefit Operation Once in a Lifetime with registration still open

Reaching our 10th year is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served our country.” — DeShawn Turner

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRM Mortgage Services , a leading mortgage servicing solution provider, proudly announces the 10th Annual PCV|VRM Seeds of Hop Charity Golf Classic , taking place Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas. The event is hosted by PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operated by VRM and PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuation management company. This milestone tournament reflects a decade-long commitment to honoring and supporting U.S. service members and veterans through meaningful charitable initiatives.The tournament will benefit Operation Once in a Lifetime , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making dreams come true for U.S. service members, honorably discharged veterans, and their families. Through this partnership, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope helps sponsor active military personnel and veterans from Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and World War II to visit Arlington National Cemetery and pay their respects to fallen comrades—often for the first time."Reaching our 10th year is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served our country," said DeShawn Turner, Senior Strategic Advertising Manager at VRM Mortgage Services and Events Chair for PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope. "This tournament brings together industry leaders, partners, and supporters for a day of purpose and connection while making a meaningful impact in veterans' lives."Tournament Details and RegistrationThe tournament begins with registration at 6:30 AM, followed by a shotgun start at 8:00 AM. Registration remains open through October 20.Host sponsor Vendor Connect LLC joins an impressive lineup of tournament sponsors including ATA National Title Group, ServiceLink, PHH Mortgage, Randy S. Miller Law Firm, Gregg & Valby, LLP, Betters Law Firm, Sterling Claims Management, Paul Charette Realty, McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce, VRM Mortgage Services, VRM Lending LLC, PCV Murcor Inc, and CIFS in supporting this premier charitable event, dedicated to honoring veterans and strengthening community support year after year.Proven Track Record of ImpactSince 2019, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope has maintained a close partnership with Operation Once in a Lifetime, demonstrating consistent support for veteran-focused initiatives. In 2024 alone, the charity golf tournament raised $18,500 for the organization, contributing to tens of thousands of dollars donated over the years. The non-profit has also contributed $10,000 to the Veterans Community Project, which provides strategic services to help veterans meet daily challenges and work toward permanent stability.The annual tournament attracts participants from across the country and features veterans who actively participate and share their inspiring stories with attendees, creating a meaningful connection between supporters and beneficiaries.Sponsorship Opportunities AvailableVarious sponsorship levels are available to accommodate different budgets, providing businesses with an excellent opportunity to showcase their commitment to supporting veterans while participating in a premier industry event. Sponsorship packages offer visibility among industry leaders and partners while contributing to a worthy cause.About VRM Mortgage ServicesEstablished in 2006, VRM Mortgage Services is a leading mortgage servicing solution provider with expertise spanning servicing, default, and REO management. Having managed over 800,000 assets, VRM has established itself as an industry leader through innovative technology, rigorous quality control, and commitment to excellence throughout the mortgage lifecycle. The company's comprehensive solutions, transparent reporting, and exceptional customer service make it a trusted partner in reducing operational and reputational risks for clients across the industry.About PCV|VRM Seeds of HopePCV|VRM Seeds of Hope is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting community-based organizations that affect positive change. From volunteering our time to causes close to our hearts to raising awareness and developing resources for great organizations – we strive to make a real and lasting difference in our world.About Operation Once in a LifetimeOperation Once in a Lifetime is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to fulfill the dreams of U.S. service members, honorably discharged veterans, and their families. The organization provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences and memories that military families would not normally have the opportunity to enjoy, with a special focus on facilitating visits to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans to honor their fallen comrades.Registration Information:Teams and sponsors can register online at https://pcvvrmseedsofhope.org/golf . Registration deadline: October 20, 2025.Event Details:Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025Time: Registration 6:30 AM, Shotgun Start 8:00 AMLocation: Coyote Ridge Golf Club, Carrollton, TXFor more information about VRM Mortgage Services, visit vrmco.com.

