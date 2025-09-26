Supporting Patients and Caregivers Facing Substance Use Disorders

More than 48 million Americans — 16.8% of the 12-and-older population — have a substance use disorder (SUD), according to the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. SUD is a medical condition marked by a compulsive use of a substance despite harmful consequences.

At a time when our elected lawmakers do not seem to agree on very much, there is broad bipartisan and bicameral recognition of the need to address this issue. And we are pleased to see Congress coming together and acting.

Following its earlier passage in the House in June, the AHA-backed SUPPORT Act (H.R. 2483) was passed by the Senate last week and advanced to President Trump to sign into law. The legislation reauthorizes steps to address the opioid crisis by increasing access to addiction treatment and recovery services, improving prescription drug monitoring and oversight, expanding research into fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and supporting communities impacted by the epidemic.

Its provisions also aim to prevent new opioid use disorder cases, expand evidence-based treatment options including trauma-informed care, and provide resources to train and expand the health care workforce, including those specializing in addiction treatment.

In addition, the SUPPORT Act:

Funds initiatives to prevent opioid misuse, including patient education and public health efforts.

Directs the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct research and issue reports on best practices for addiction treatment, pain management and addressing the impacts of the epidemic.

Expands funding for community-based recovery, including comprehensive opioid recovery centers.

The AHA has a long-standing commitment to support hospitals’ efforts to deliver high-quality, accessible behavioral health services, including opioid stewardship.

Most recently, the AHA released a toolkit to help clinicians improve continuity of care for patients with opioid and stimulant use disorders. Developed with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in partnership with clinical teams from Oregon Health & Science University, Trinity Health of New England and the University of Kentucky, the toolkit offers practical strategies across inpatient, primary care and pharmacy settings. It aims to strengthen linkage and retention in care — addressing critical transitions that shape recovery outcomes.

While the legislation is a welcome step forward, we must continue to address the crisis of substance use disorder with every tool we have. This includes maintaining efforts to reduce the perceived stigma around SUD treatment and recovery, a particular challenge for care providers who may feel they are letting their patients down if they seek help.

There is a lot of work ahead of us as we commit to rolling back the epidemic of substance use disorders that afflict so many Americans, both inside and outside the health care field. The challenge represents a real opportunity for all sectors of our society to come together in partnership to advance health for everyone.