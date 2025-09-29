Owly: An AI Agent Reimagining Learning for Students and Educators

Owly AI agent for education

Owly brings intelligence and care to Open edX and Canvas LMS, helping teachers focus on teaching and students stay on their path to success.

Our mission is to give every student a better chance to succeed, while freeing educators from the endless chores that weigh them down. We allow teachers to return to their craft—teaching and inspiring” — Esteban Etcheverry Co-Founder & CEO of Getowly.ai

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In every classroom—whether built of stone, glass, or pixels—there is a quiet struggle: teachers stretched thin, students slipping away, and institutions trying to hold knowledge together. Owly , an AI Agent created for education, steps into this story not as a machine, but as an ally—designed to make learning platforms more human, more magical, and infinitely more effective.Owly works behind the scenes with the world’s most trusted platforms, including Open edX and Canvas LMS, weaving automation and intelligence into the daily life of institutions. It enrolls thousands of students with a single gesture, keeps courses fresh and updated, answers questions at the very moment they are asked, and whispers warnings when learners are at risk of giving up.“Our mission is to give every student a better chance to succeed, while freeing educators from the endless chores that weigh them down,” said Esteban Etcheverry , Co-Founder & CEO of Owly. “Owly allows teachers to return to their craft—teaching and inspiring—while students receive the guidance they deserve.”The challenges are real. Nearly 40% of online learners leave their courses unfinished, and faculty spend more than a third of their time on administrative tasks instead of mentoring. Owly was built to rewrite that story—helping institutions improve retention, reclaim precious hours, and transform digital learning into something more personal and alive.Through advanced analytics, Owly uncovers hidden patterns of disengagement and offers clear steps for intervention. Its open integration framework connects seamlessly with LMS, SIS, and CRM systems, allowing organizations to unify their educational worlds into one cohesive whole.Owly is available to institutions everywhere. To discover its capabilities and experience its impact firsthand, visit https://getowly.ai

