Owly: An AI Agent Reimagining Learning for Students and Educators
Owly brings intelligence and care to Open edX and Canvas LMS, helping teachers focus on teaching and students stay on their path to success.
Owly works behind the scenes with the world’s most trusted platforms, including Open edX and Canvas LMS, weaving automation and intelligence into the daily life of institutions. It enrolls thousands of students with a single gesture, keeps courses fresh and updated, answers questions at the very moment they are asked, and whispers warnings when learners are at risk of giving up.
“Our mission is to give every student a better chance to succeed, while freeing educators from the endless chores that weigh them down,” said Esteban Etcheverry, Co-Founder & CEO of Owly. “Owly allows teachers to return to their craft—teaching and inspiring—while students receive the guidance they deserve.”
The challenges are real. Nearly 40% of online learners leave their courses unfinished, and faculty spend more than a third of their time on administrative tasks instead of mentoring. Owly was built to rewrite that story—helping institutions improve retention, reclaim precious hours, and transform digital learning into something more personal and alive.
Through advanced analytics, Owly uncovers hidden patterns of disengagement and offers clear steps for intervention. Its open integration framework connects seamlessly with LMS, SIS, and CRM systems, allowing organizations to unify their educational worlds into one cohesive whole.
Owly is available to institutions everywhere. To discover its capabilities and experience its impact firsthand, visit https://getowly.ai
