Mavsotech and Openmynz Partner to Deliver Faster, Smarter Innovation for Operators

Collaboration unveiled at SCTE TechExpo 2025 blends industry know-how with agile execution to modernize networks and services with optimal cost efficiency.

Operators must modernize fast while controlling costs. Mavsotech & Openmynz unite expertise and agile engineering to drive innovation with speed, confidence, and efficiency.” — Eric Rutter, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mavsotech, a global engineering services provider helping companies unlock the full value of technology, and Openmynz, a technology company specializing in scalable, cost-efficient development cycles, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate innovation and execution for operators and service providers worldwide.The partnership combines Mavsotech’s proven expertise in connectivity, content delivery, and consumer technology with Openmynz’s highly skilled, AI-enabled development teams in Broadband and Video (CPE and Network Infrastructure) solutions and cloud-based healthcare platforms. Together, the companies will bring a joint go-to-market approach that enables service providers to:• Rapidly turn new concepts into deployable solutions.• Execute with speed and flexibility, from prototypes to large-scale rollouts.• Deliver high-quality outcomes while maximizing ROI.“Operators face constant pressure to modernize infrastructure, launch new services, and deliver better customer experiences, all while keeping costs under control,” said Eric Rutter, CEO of Mavsotech. “This partnership brings the best of both worlds: Mavsotech’s decades of domain expertise and Openmynz’s ability to scale engineering with agility and cost efficiency.”By aligning engineering depth with delivery speed, the partnership aims to help OEMs and service providers reduce time to market while maintaining precision and affordability.Kiran Gadi, CEO & Co-Founder of Openmynz, added: “With Mavsotech’s trusted leadership in engineering complex systems and our strong talent base across India and the US, we can jointly deliver innovation with speed, precision, and affordability.”Mavsotech and Openmynz will be present at SCTE TechExpo 2025 in Washington, D.C., engaging with operators and partners to discuss joint capabilities and opportunities.About MavsotechMavsotech partners with companies worldwide to engineer the future of connectivity, content delivery, and consumer experiences. With decades of expertise, the company supports service providers, automotive audio and infotainment leaders, consumer device manufacturers, and ad-tech vendors. Its capabilities include network evolution readiness, AI-powered customer experience solutions, modernization of legacy systems , in-car audio innovation, and CPE engineering services. By combining deep domain expertise with a flexible delivery model, Mavsotech helps businesses scale efficiently, innovate rapidly, and stay future-ready.About OpenmynzOpenmynz is a technology services provider headquartered in India with an operating entity in the US. The company specializes in Broadband & Video CPE and Network Infrastructure solutions, as well as cloud-hosted healthcare platforms, delivered through cost-effective, scalable software engineering cycles. Its core strengths include embedded solutions development, cloud migration and deployment, system test execution and automation, AI-enabled data analytics, application lifecycle management, and managed services. With an agile delivery model and a strong talent base across emerging technologies, Openmynz helps clients accelerate product development, optimize operations, and execute projects with speed and efficiency.

