Sarofsky Expands Leadership Team to Drive Creative Innovation and Client Impact

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarofsky, the design-driven production studio known for creating unforgettable main title sequences and brand storytelling for the world’s most recognizable names, today announced the addition of three seasoned leaders to its team: Ryan Summers as Head of Creative Innovation, Elyse Roth as Executive Producer in Los Angeles, and Kris Barone as Managing Director.

With these new additions, Sarofsky continues building a leadership team purpose-built for today’s rapidly evolving creative landscape. Together with Founder and Executive Creative Director Erin Sarofsky, Head of Production Joel Signer, and Head of Strategy and CMO Kimberly Cadena, the studio now brings an even sharper, more diverse set of skills to bear for both entertainment and brand clients.

BUILDING FOR WHAT'S NEXT

“We’ve always believed that design and storytelling should connect with people on a human level,” said Erin Sarofsky. “This team has the creativity, the operational expertise, and the curiosity not just to make award-winning work, but to build the kinds of tools, products, and relationships our clients need as the industry transforms.”

From unforgettable title sequences to high-impact branded content, Sarofsky has earned its reputation for artistry, craft, and humor-fueled collaboration. This newly expanded leadership team adds depth in technology, operations, and business transformation, ensuring the studio continues to lead in creating cultural touchstones for entertainment and brand clients alike.

MEET THE NEW LEADERS

Ryan Summers, Head of Creative Innovation

With more than 20 years of experience as a Creative Director at studios including Imaginary Forces and Digital Kitchen, Ryan is known for his expertise in character animation and experiential design. Career highlights include collaborations with Guillermo del Toro, directing projects for prominent clients such as Pokémon, Starbucks, and Transformers, and shaping the guest experience at the Warner Bros. Hotel in Abu Dhabi. At Sarofsky, he will spearhead new creative platforms and products for clients.

Elyse Roth, Executive Producer, Los Angeles

Elyse Roth is an award-winning Executive Producer specializing in sales and creative partnerships across film, television, and advertising. She has held leadership roles at Trollbäck, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY, and Troika, and her credits span cultural touchstones such as Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show, as well as collaborations with notable brands including Apple, Intel, Paramount, and MTV. Elyse also produced the feature film Women Aren’t Funny. A lifelong New Yorker now based in Santa Monica, she approaches every project with the belief that humor and irony are essential — both in production and in life.

Kris Barone, Managing Director

Kris is a results-driven executive with more than 20 years of experience scaling creative businesses and partnering with Fortune 100 clients. She has held senior leadership roles at Perception, WPP/OpenX, R/GA, Interbrand, and Oshyn, and has delivered award-winning work recognized with Oscar and Emmy nominations. Her expertise spans delivery operations, client engagement, and business transformation, with a proven track record of doubling and tripling revenue growth. At Sarofsky, Kris will guide operations, business growth, and client partnerships across the studio.

RECENT PROMOTIONS

Building for the future means investing not only in new leaders but also in the brilliant people who’ve been with us along the way. We’re proud to announce recent promotions that highlight the strength of our creative and production bench.

Cat McCarthy, Creative Lead

With more than a decade of experience bridging the worlds of design and film, Cat McCarthy has built her career around the belief that great design is at the heart of great storytelling. At Sarofsky, Cat has led creative teams on projects spanning genres and formats — from the opening title sequences for Goosebumps and Marvel’s retro flip for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, to national campaigns for DirecTV, Mountain House, and Lubriderm. Her design talents can be seen in high-profile projects such as Extraction II, The Gray Man, The Staircase, and WeCrashed. As Creative Lead, Cat continues to shape how design drives narrative, composition, and pacing across the studio’s entertainment and brand work.

Dylan Ptak, Senior Producer

Starting his career at FuseFX in Los Angeles, Dylan Ptak’s path into production began on shows such as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, and American Horror Story. After returning to Chicago in 2017, he brought his production expertise to Framestore and The Mill, collaborating on campaigns for Samsung, Nissan, McDonald’s, Lunchables, Olive Garden, Takis, Maker’s Mark, and the U.S. Army. Since joining Sarofsky in 2020, Dylan has worked closely with artists “in the trenches”, bringing his trademark calm and clarity to projects. As Senior Producer, he continues to deepen those connections, driving creative and operational excellence across entertainment and brand collaborations.

A HUMAN PROMISE TO CLIENTS

Sarofsky leverages its experience creating unforgettable main title sequences for the biggest names in entertainment to help legacy brands utilize their heritage to make a lasting impact in modern culture.

The result? Empowered brands that are infusing fresh energy into longtime customer relationships and connecting with new audiences. Establishing their brand as a cultural touchstone with a meaningful place in their customers’ lives and stories.

ABOUT SAROFSKY

Sarofsky is a Chicago-based creative studio that partners with the world’s top entertainment companies and premier brands to create captivating stories across film, television, advertising, and beyond. Our team of strategists, artists, producers, and creative technologists collaborates with clients – from strategy to delivery – to craft work, experiences, and products that are visceral, innovative, diverse, and effective. Sarofsky has delivered iconic work for clients including Marvel, Apple, Hulu, Netflix, IBM, and State Farm.

