Keenan Reid’s CashConvert+™ Unlocks Cash Flow without AI Risk

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keenan Reid today announced the release of the CashConvert+™, a working capital acceleration sprint designed to help manufacturing, industrial, technology and distribution CFOs reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and unlock liquidity without costly system overhauls.Many mid-market companies struggle with liquidity constraints. Aged receivables, manual reconciliations, and disconnected teams erode cash flow, while higher capital costs magnify the impact. Without visibility into receivables, cash remains trapped and operations stall.With CashConvert+, clients typically see reductions in DSO, fewer aged receivables, and lower AR process costs—freeing millions in working capital to support growth, margin protection, or debt reduction. Further, companies that have implemented CashConvert+ have experienced:1. Better financial visibility — a key factor under scrutiny during M&A due diligence or IPO readiness2. DSO realigned to industry benchmarks (≈30 days in manufacturing), reducing working-capital drag and strengthening margin3. Improved liquidity without relying on risky AI implementationsOur client has seen CashConvert+™ drive measurable impact. For example, a manufacturing client recently recovered $6M in overdue payments, reconciled $5M in aged credits, and adding $12M back into working capital.Unlike approaches that depend on costly technology rollouts or disruptive system changes, CashConvert+™ works inside existing systems and teams, combining a DSO Reduction Plan, A/R Dashboard & KPIs, and an Automation & AI Blueprint with process discipline and cross-team alignment to deliver results in weeks, not quarters.“We know now more than ever that healthy liquidity is critical for the overall health of our clients’ businesses. Yet cash conversion—and in particular DSO—are controllable metrics that are often overlooked due to complexity and reliance on siloed Finance teams chasing aged receivables. CashConvert+™ was built to change that. By equipping teams with the right information and customer orientation, we help finance leaders recover cash, strengthen liquidity, and move their businesses back to a healthy working capital position” said Lauren Wambold Patel, CEO & Managing Partner of Keenan Reid.Now more than ever, cash mattersWorking capital is back at the top of boardroom agendas.More companies are reporting stretched DSO and rising working-capital pressure, especially in sectors like manufacturing. PwC’s 2024-25 Working Capital Study reveals a 6.6% increase in DSO over the past five years, tightening liquidity and reducing flexibility.Similarly, the J.P. Morgan Working Capital Index found ~$707 billion in liquidity currently trapped across S&P 1500 companies — largely due to longer receivable days and inventory buildup.These trends make it more urgent than ever for companies to take working-capital discipline seriously as they face tighter lending standards, volatile supply chains, inventory pressure, and rising costs.About Keenan Reid StrategiesKeenan Reid Strategies equips organizations with interim and fractional executives to accelerate strategic execution, improve operational efficiency, and deliver measurable financial results. Based in Austin, Texas, KRS draws on leadership experience from top consulting firms and executive roles to provide practical problem-solving, experienced talent, and flexible engagement models.

