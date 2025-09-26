ICN mourns death of Palestinian nursing leader and calls for urgent protection of health workers in all conflict areas

The protection of nurses and health workers must be guaranteed in every circumstance.” — ICN President Dr José Luis Cobos Serrano

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The International Council of Nurses (ICN) is deeply saddened by the death of Dr Mohammed Akram Al-Kafarneh, a leader of the Palestinian Nursing Association in Gaza. He is among hundreds of nurses and health workers who have tragically lost their lives during this conflict.His passing is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by health workers in Gaza and conflict zones worldwide. At the United Nations General Assembly this week, ICN reiterated its urgent call for the protection of nurses and all health professionals. Attacks on health workers are a direct violation of international humanitarian law and are unacceptable.Nurses in Gaza and other conflict-affected regions continue to work under extreme danger, witnessing atrocities and treating those with devastating injuries. The mental and emotional toll on these health professionals will endure long after the fighting ends.ICN has sent a letter of condolence to the Nursing Syndicate in Gaza, expressing sympathy to Dr Al-Kafarneh’s family, colleagues, and the wider nursing community. The letter recognized his dedication, service, and commitment to nursing and condemned the circumstances that led to his death.ICN President Dr José Luis Cobos Serrano said:"We send our sincere condolences to Dr Al-Kafarneh’s family and colleagues. This is far from an isolated tragedy. The protection of nurses and health workers must be guaranteed in every circumstance. I recently wrote to UN Secretary-General Guterres, calling for urgent action to protect health care in conflict zones and ensure access to food, medical services, and essential humanitarian aid. Through our #NursesforPeace campaign, ICN continues to advocate for the protection of all nurses, health care workers and civilians. At our recent Congress, ICN’s governing body passed an emergency resolution condemning attacks on health care, calling on all parties to comply with international humanitarian law, and urging the international community to ensure accountability for violations."ICN Chief Executive Officer Howard Catton, attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, added:"This is another devastating loss for our global nursing family. Hundreds of nurses and health workers have been tragically killed in Gaza and other conflict zones. Nurses continue to provide care under unimaginable conditions, yet they should never face such risks. At the UN General Assembly, we highlighted both the physical and mental toll of these attacks. We call on the international community to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure that health workers are protected and supported, both physically and mentally."ICN has consistently urged governments and international institutions to implement international humanitarian law designed to protect health care workers. Today’s tragedy underscores the urgent need for concrete action.ICN stands in solidarity with colleagues in Gaza and with all health workers worldwide who risk their lives in service to others.Tomorrow, Saturday 27 September ICN is holding a side event at UNGA80 bringing the nursing community together, and will recognize the sacrifice of all nurses and health care workers in conflict zones.On Tuesday 30 September at 16.00 CET ICN is holding a webinar focusing on Prioritizing Nurses’ Health and Wellbeing, and here too the mental health of nurses in conflict zones will be discussed.

