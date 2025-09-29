National Social Security Advisors® Acquires IRMAA Certified Planner™, Expanding Retirement Income Education

NSSA® and IRMAA Certified Planner™ join forces to expand retirement income education, empowering financial professionals with Social Security and Medicare expertise.

NSSA® expands retirement education with the acquisition of IRMAA CP™, uniting Social Security and Medicare expertise for advisors.

Bringing together the strengths of the IRMAACP™ designation with the established credibility of the NSSA® Certification is creating the most comprehensive retirement planning training in the market.” — Travis Stanley, President of NSSA®

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Social Security Advisors® (NSSA), a leading provider of Social Security education for financial professionals, announced today the acquisition of IRMAA Certified Planner™ (IRMAACP™), a trusted designation program focused on Medicare's Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). This strategic acquisition represents a major step forward in offering financial professionals a more complete understanding on the two most critical areas of retirement planning: Social Security and Medicare.“This acquisition represents the next evolution of our mission to elevate retirement planning education,” said Travis Stanley, President of NSSA. “By bringing together the strengths of the IRMAACP™ designation with the established credibility of the NSSACertification, we’re creating the most robust, practical, and accessible set of retirement planning designations in the marketplace.”Importantly, both NSSAand IRMAACP™ will continue to be offered independently. Financial professionals can pursue the NSSACertification to deepen their Social Security expertise and the IRMAACP™ designation to master the complexities of Medicare’s income-related costs. Members may also earn both credentials through NSSA, expanding their knowledge and demonstrating comprehensive retirement planning expertise.Todd Valles, Medicare and IRMAA subject matter expert of the IRMAACP™ program , will continue to contribute to the curriculum and ensure that the Medicare components remain best-in-class. “We’ve always believed that advisors need to understand both Social Security and Medicare to truly serve their clients,” Valles said. “Now, with NSSA, advisors have the opportunity to pursue either or both designations under one trusted platform.”Mark Annese, who leads marketing and technology efforts for IRMAACP™, added, “NSSA’s platform provides the scale and infrastructure to bring this content to a much wider audience. Together, these classes will empower advisors who want to stand out as comprehensive financial planning experts.”With both classes available, NSSAis meeting the growing demand for professional education that is practical, compliant, and directly relevant to clients’ most pressing retirement income concerns.For more information, visit www.nssapros.com About NSSANational Social Security Advisors(NSSA) is a premier education platform and certification provider for financial professionals seeking to deepen their expertise in Social Security. Through on-demand courses, monthly update membership calls and additional member resources, NSSAhelps advisors better serve their clients and build confidence through knowledge.About IRMAA CP™The IRMAA Certified Planner™ designation provides financial professionals with the tools and education needed to navigate Medicare’s Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount and its impact on retirees income. It has been recognized for its practical, compliance-oriented approach to Medicare planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.