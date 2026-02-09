State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins 15 Other State Fiscal Officers in Warning That Immigration Enforcement Operations Threaten Economic Stability and State Revenues - February 6, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Auditor Blaha Joins 15 Other State Fiscal Officers in Warning That Immigration Enforcement Operations Threaten Economic Stability and State Revenues

“The surge of ICE in Minnesota is having a real economic cost. Workers are afraid to show up for work, customers are staying home, and taxpayers are left footing the bill for local police overtime,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha joined 15 other state fiscal officers in a joint letter to President Donald Trump expressing alarm over immigration enforcement operations that are causing severe economic disruption.

The coalition warns that the administration's aggressive enforcement activities threaten to destabilize state economies, disrupt daily commerce and damage state fiscal health. The letter, signed by treasurers, auditors and comptrollers from states representing hundreds of billions in economic output, details how enforcement sweeps are creating fear in business districts and threatening the tax revenues states depend on to fund essential services.

“While the announced departure of 700 federal agents is a step in the right direction, it does not address the broader impact of Operation Metro Surge across Minnesota,” Auditor Blaha said. “In addition to businesses seeing less foot traffic and dollars spent, families are diverting their limited resources to mutual aid efforts to care for their neighbors. Local law enforcement is implementing costly overtime and taxpayers are funding many detentions without cause, that end with out-of-state transfers and no charges incurred. This is not an efficient use of public dollars, and it continues to strain communities well beyond Minneapolis and Saint Paul. This operation should end. Now.”

The officers urge President Trump to immediately scale back enforcement activities that are disrupting businesses and workers, implement enforcement policies that minimize economic disruption and consult with state fiscal officers before launching operations that could significantly impact state economies and revenues.

