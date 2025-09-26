Qatar Fund for Development Commits Over $130 Million to Global Development at UNGA80

QFFD commits $133M at UNGA80 through 13 deals, aiding 8.3M people in health, education, food security, climate, and economic growth.

DOHA, QATAR, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), held under the theme “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights”, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation as indispensable pillars for achieving sustainable development and shared global prosperity.QFFD announced the signing of 13 new agreements with United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, and humanitarian organizations, representing contributions exceeding US$133 million. These commitments are set to benefit more than 8.3 million people worldwide, advancing collective progress across health, education, youth empowerment, food security, climate resilience, and economic development.The agreements include partnerships with both long-standing and new partners, among them the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Gates Foundation, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO), and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UNICEF in support of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) initiative, the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UNOHRLLS), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) together with the Inter-American Investment Corporation.The signing ceremonies were witnessed by H.E. Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QFFD, and H.E. Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Vice-Chairperosn of board of Ditrecots of QFFD, alongside high-level representatives from partner organizations.Through these agreements, QFFD underscores its firm belief that international solidarity is the only effective path to addressing the most pressing global challenges. Through flexible core contributions, QFFD will strengthen the institutional capacities of leading UN agencies and expand their reach to the most vulnerable. At the same time, targeted programs, supported by innovative financing mechanisms, will advance women’s health, support food stockholding systems, sustain essential public services in conflict-affected countries, rehabilitate critical infrastructure for displaced communities, and create new opportunities for young people through education, skills development, and entrepreneurship.In addition, H.E. Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani met with H.E. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and their shared commitment to advancing a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. A series of high-level meetings with leaders from the development field were also convened to explore avenues for deeper cooperation addressing global development priorities.In line with the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (DPoA 2022–2031), QFFD’s priorities efforts for the 44 least developed countries, focusing on building resilience and strengthening systems in communities most exposed to fragility.Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, emphasized: “QFFD believes that transformative change can only be achieved through collective action. These agreements reaffirm our commitment to work hand-in-hand with governments, the private sector, and international partners to build a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. They also underscore the importance of high-impact partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms in addressing persistent gaps and global challenges, ensuring solutions that are locally driven, scalable, and sustainable.”In alignment with the State of Qatar’s International Cooperation Strategy, QFFD ensures that its investments not only address urgent humanitarian needs but also contribute to building long-term resilience, guided by the principles of multilateralism and shared responsibility.// END //About QFFDQatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is the State of Qatar’s official provider for international development and humanitarian assistance. Guided by Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the State’s International Cooperation Strategy, and aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, QFFD leads transformative change by translating Qatar’s commitment to global solidarity into action, advancing progress toward a just, sustainable, and inclusive world through innovative finance, strategic programs, and high-impact partnerships.Since its establishment, QFFD has disbursed over $7 billion across more than 100 countries, focusing on vital sectors such as education, health, economic empowerment, and humanitarian assistance, while also addressing cross-cutting priorities including climate resilience, food security, sustainable infrastructure and other.Leveraging impact investments and diversified financing toolkit, including concessional loans, guarantees, grants, and blended finance, QFFD delivers scalable solutions that empower communities, strengthen resilience, and foster inclusive growth, while addressing both national priorities and global development challenges.For media inquiries, please contact:communications@qffd.org.qa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.