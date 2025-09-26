Woman‑Owned Label Invictus Records Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Give Artists Ownership, Not Exploitation

More than a label, it's a movement.

Invictus Records, a woman‑owned independent label, launches a campaign to raise $30,000 by October 15, 2025.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music has always lifted voices above struggle—yet most creators live side‑by‑side with injustice.Today, Invictus Records, a woman‑owned independent label, launches its Indiegogo campaign to raise $30,000 by October 15, 2025. The goal: build a label where artists don’t sign away their rights—they own their music, share in the profits, and receive support for long‑term careers.What Makes Invictus Different?- Equity‑sharing deals: Artists signed to Invictus will hold equity both in their recordings and in the label itself.- Transparency & fairness: Clear contracts that protect creators’ rights—not ones that exploit them.- Representation: Focus on women, LGBTQ+, and BIPOC artists who have often been excluded in this industry.- Full artist development: Beyond just recording music—brand building, video production, and mentorship are central.In typical major label deals, artists receive only 12‑16% of revenue. Meanwhile, streaming platforms pay approximately $0.003‑$0.005 per stream. Many talented creators work multiple jobs just to survive. Invictus aims to change that equation. By backing this campaign, supporters help build something sustainable and fair—a model that puts artists first.“For too long, the system has rewarded corporations—not creators,” says Becky Lewis, founder of Invictus Records. “Invictus was born from the belief that artists deserve more than a contract—they deserve ownership, transparency, and a future. This campaign is our invitation for people who believe in music and fairness to join us.”The $30,000 will be invested where it counts:- Studio rental (6 months)- Brand and website development- Legal and licensing to protect artist rights- Marketing and ads to help new artists be discovered- Tools and infrastructure to run lean and effectiveInvictus Records needs your support. With your backing, we can sign our first artists, release their music, and prove that a fair, equitable label model is not only possible—but powerful.Back Invictus today: https://shortifyme.co/qC7KA About Invictus RecordsInvictus Records is a woman‑owned independent label built on values of equity, transparency, and representation. Founded by Becky Lewis, it centers underrepresented creators—women, LGBTQ+, BIPOC—and builds them up with both business support and creative freedom.

