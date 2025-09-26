IM Houston Receives $300,000 Grant from Texas Veterans Commission to Support Meals on Wheels for Local Veterans

Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Vice Chair and Army veteran Kevin Barber presents a grant check to IM Houston President and CEO Sheroo Mukhtiar, joined by Chief Program Officer Ali Al Sudani and Chief Advancement Officer Maria Magee. IM Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IM Houston is proud to announce it has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) to strengthen its Meals on Wheels program. This funding will support vital nutrition services for Houston and Galveston-area veterans who have served our country and now face challenges of aging, disability, or limited mobility.

Through this grant, IM Houston will be able to deliver thousands of nutritious meals directly to the homes of local veterans, while also providing the personal connection and wellness checks that Meals on Wheels is known for. These services help ensure that veterans can remain healthy, independent, and connected to their communities.

“Veterans have given so much in service to our nation, and it is our honor to serve them in return,” said Sheroo Mukhtiar, President and CEO of IM Houston. “This grant from the Texas Veterans Commission allows us to reach veterans with the nutrition and care they deserve. It reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger Houston through service to others.”

“IM Houston operates one of the region’s largest Meals on Wheels programs, delivering more than 1.3 million meals each year to seniors and veterans across Greater Houston and Galveston,” said Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Vice Chair and Army veteran Kevin Barber. “With this $300,000 TVC FVA grant, the TVC is proud to strengthen that mission — ensuring more veterans receive not only nutritious meals, but also the dignity, independence, and daily connection they deserve after serving our nation.”

Meals on Wheels is one of IM Houston’s core programs. Last year the Meals on Wheels program served more than 6,000 seniors, including veterans, across Greater Houston and Galveston County. The support of the Texas Veterans Commission empowers IM Houston to stand beside veteran seniors in their time of need.

ABOUT IM HOUSTON (formerly known as Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston)

A United Way partner, IM Houston, brings people of diverse faith traditions together for dialogue, collaboration, and service, as a demonstration of our shared beliefs. IM Houston's work includes Meals on Wheels and Animeals which deliver meals and more to homebound seniors and their pets; Refugee Services which works with documented refugees to achieve self-sufficiency, Volunteer Houston that matches volunteers with nonprofits throughout the region, along with community engagement and interfaith relations programs, fostering understanding, respect and engagement among people of all faiths. For more information, visit https://imhouston.org/.

Hear from one of IM Houston’s Meals on Wheels program Veterans: https://youtu.be/6nHU60zQV7A?si=M5QELmEfcCaNc5rN

ABOUT THE TEXAS VETERANS COMMISSION

This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.tvc.texas.gov.

