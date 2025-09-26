Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,325 in the last 365 days.

Southeast Addiction Highlights Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Services in West Palm Beach

Southeast Addiction Florida Drug & Alcohol Rehab highlights the urgent need for personalized care addressing substance use and mental health challenges together

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Addiction Florida Drug & Alcohol Rehab in West Palm Beach is underscoring the importance of accessible, individualized treatment for those struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Located in Lake Worth Beach, just minutes from the shoreline, the center provides a safe and supportive environment for recovery. With residential detox, partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), Southeast Addiction offers a full continuum of care to meet patients at every stage of their recovery journey.

The West Palm Beach location offers evidence-based care and holistic therapies, recognizing that healing requires more than treating symptoms. Services include:

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Helping patients safely navigate withdrawal and early recovery.
Relapse Prevention: Equipping individuals with coping skills and continued support after treatment.
Family Programming: Involving loved ones in the recovery process to rebuild healthy relationships.
Holistic Therapies: Focusing on the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—in a calming, non-clinical environment.

In addition to treatment, Southeast Addiction provides a strong alumni program that fosters community, connection, and accountability long after patients complete their programs.

Addiction is not a one-time event, but an ongoing journey. With its dedicated team, flexible treatment options, and compassionate approach, Southeast Addiction’s Florida center serves as a safe haven for individuals and families seeking long-term recovery.

About Southeast Addiction
Founded in 2019, Southeast Addiction has helped individuals and families across the country break free from addiction and rebuild healthier lives. With locations in multiple states, the organization provides tailored treatment plans, evidence-based care, and lifelong support for those affected by substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Admissions Office
Southeast Addiction Florida Drug & Alcohol Rehab West Palm B
+1 561-532-2764
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southeast Addiction Highlights Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Services in West Palm Beach

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more