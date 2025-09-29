The Freedom Center Highlights Dangers of Inhalant Abuse Among Youth

The Freedom Center, a leading Maryland treatment facility, is raising awareness of the rising dangers of inhalant abuse, especially among adolescents.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center, a leading outpatient addiction and mental health treatment facility in Maryland, is raising awareness about the growing risks of inhalant abuse, particularly among adolescents. Inhalants—common household products such as aerosol sprays, solvents, and gases—are often misused because they are cheap, accessible, and capable of producing quick psychoactive effects.

Understanding Inhalants and Their Risks

Inhalants act as central nervous system depressants, creating effects similar to alcohol or sedatives. Short-term symptoms can include confusion, dizziness, and lack of coordination, while long-term abuse may cause serious health issues. Although inhalant addiction and withdrawal are less common than with other substances, the danger of sudden death is significant. Studies have shown that up to 22% of first-time inhalant users may die from sudden sniffing death syndrome, a condition triggered by irregular heart rhythms after exposure.

Youth at Highest Risk

Because inhalants are inexpensive and widely available in stores, they are most often abused by children and teens between the ages of 10 and 16. This has led to inhalants being referred to as a “kid drug”—a misleading and dangerous label given the life-threatening consequences.

Treatment and Support

The Freedom Center provides education, prevention resources, and treatment programs for individuals and families affected by inhalant abuse and other substance use disorders. Services include individual counseling, group therapy, family support, and outpatient care tailored to each client’s needs.

About The Freedom Center

The Freedom Center, located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, offers comprehensive outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. Specializing in dual diagnosis care, the center provides evidence-based therapies, holistic approaches, and personalized treatment planning to help clients achieve lasting recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

