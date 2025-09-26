Council Approves $20,000 Grant for Citywide Literacy Campaign

The Council approved an order to accept and expend a $20,000 Literacy Campaign Grant awarded by Donor Group. The grant will be administered by the Office of Early Childhood and will support a citywide effort to promote early literacy among Boston’s children.

The campaign aims to foster a lifelong love of reading, encourage families to incorporate literacy activities into everyday routines, and celebrate Boston’s diversity by offering inclusive, multilingual resources for families across the city.

With the Council’s approval, the City is now authorized to move forward with the campaign and begin using the funds to advance literacy and learning opportunities for young children.