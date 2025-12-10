City of Boston Awards $650,000 to Support College Readiness Programming for Boston Youth

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) announced the allocation of $650,000 in Youth College Readiness Grants to 7 nonprofit organizations to support college-readiness programming for 7th- and 8th-graders. This investment, funded by the City’s FY25 annual operating budget, will support early intervention and college readiness, which is essential to connecting Boston’s education and workforce and preparing young residents for good jobs. The grants will serve approximately 375 youth while allowing the organizations to leverage approximately $2.1 million in additional funding.

“Connecting Boston middle schoolers with college readiness resources early in their education lays a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By deploying City funds, we are making a wise investment, supporting these young learners as they navigate complex processes to unlock their future.”

"College and career readiness programs not only put our students on a path to success, but help them imagine a new world of possibilities and potential for their future," said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4), who championed the grant program through the budget process. "I'm a product of one of these programs, and I know firsthand how life-changing they can be, especially for first-generation scholars."

The Office of Workforce Development funds various workforce development initiatives to ensure the full participation of all Boston residents in the city's economic vitality and future. To that end, OWD created the Youth College Readiness Grant to increase exposure and access to post-secondary planning, thereby improving college readiness for the next generation of academic leaders. Introducing college and career exploration in middle school builds a strong, equitable pipeline that connects Boston students to job training, skills training, and early college programs, setting them on pathways to sustainable careers. Bridging college readiness and workforce development generates youth-driven insights that guide City investments, strengthen cradle-to-career pathways, and position Boston as a national leader in youth workforce development.

"Through this newly launched opportunity, the City of Boston is enriching the lives of the next generation of Boston's workforce," said Chief of Worker Empowerment Trinh Nguyen. "This investment, in addition to the critical programming these organizations provide, will set students up for future success in higher education and beyond."

"At Boston Public Schools, we know that preparing students for college and career success begins well before high school," said Superintendent Mary Skipper. "These grants will strengthen the network of supports available to our 7th and 8th graders by connecting them with mentors, enrichment opportunities, and an early introduction to higher education. In collaboration with our City partners, we remain committed to removing barriers for our students to ensure that every young person in Boston has the opportunity and confidence to pursue their goals and succeed beyond the classroom."

The organizations selected for this grant opportunity are Apprentice Learning, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Building Bridges, EVkids, Inc., SquashBusters, and the Boston Higher Education Resource Center. Each offers a comprehensive college-preparation program for 7th- and 8th-grade students, including mentorship, tutoring, and career exploration activities. The organizations selected each have:

Existing partnerships with higher education institutions, with plans to transition younger learners into structured programs in high school and beyond.

Demonstrated success in preparing young people for college or other post-secondary pathways.

Strong college readiness curriculum with established tracking systems to track outcomes long-term through post-secondary connections.

The programs will prioritize student populations that face systemic inequities throughout their education and into the labor market, including students with disabilities, multilingual learners, would-be first-generation college students, and Black and Latinx students. By the end of the grant period, student participants are expected to be engaged in activities rooted in the college readiness curriculum, including:

Career exploratory programming that promotes awareness of different industries

Post-secondary site visits to colleges and universities that support youth’s ability to find the best campus for their future academic achievements

Tutoring support and opportunities for social-emotional growth from mentors.

“Young Man With A Plan is proud to receive the Youth College Readiness grant,” said Marcia Felth, Director of Development at Young Man with a Plan, Boston. “The focus of this grant aligns perfectly with what we commit to every day – preparing young Black men, beginning in 7th grade, to access the post-secondary education needed to achieve sustainable futures. The City’s investment will help build the critical staff capacity needed to deliver the holistic 7th and 8th grade mentoring that’s been proven to close persistent racial achievement gaps.”

“SquashBusters (SQB) is founded on the belief that the power of sport, relationships, and opportunity can change the trajectory of the most underserved youth,” said Corey Solano, Senior Development Officer of SquashBusters. “Through the support of the City of Boston, we will expand our career readiness program, which creates pathways to academic success, enhances health and fitness outcomes, and expands opportunities for personal and professional development. This exploration and skill-building is supported by SQB staff, volunteers, and mentors to help students reflect and guide their academic pathways and eventual high school and post-secondary coursework that can lead to career attainment, passion, and success.”

“This grant will enable the Boston Higher Education Resource Center to deepen our work in supporting students with their college and career plans,” said Carolina De Jesus, CEO of the Boston Higher Education Resource Center. “Acquiring additional Program Coaches is critical to expanding our capacity, and the City’s investment allows us to hire and train talented Coaches to expose our middle schoolers to all the possibilities their future might bring. We are deeply grateful.”

Congratulations to the 7 grant recipients:

Apprentice Learning

Apprentice Learning’s City Summer Internship (CSI) program is a five-week experience that blends classroom-based career education activities and real-world experiences. Staff will lead weekly trips to visit employer partners and teach career readiness units on goal-setting, workplace communication, making a positive first impression, writing for a professional audience, and financial literacy.

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC)

BCNC will offer 7th and 8th-graders at Josiah Quincy Upper School STEM enrichment, academic tutoring, career exploration, mentor training, and ongoing support.

Building Bridges

Building Bridges DiscoverU program helps students explore their strengths, leadership potential, and academic identity, laying the foundation for future success. Personalized College Coaching ensures students go beyond "college-ready" to "college-proven" through one-on-one coaching, personalized support for applications, financial aid, and career pathways. Dual Enrollment and Credit Attainment provides early exposure to college coursework, boosting persistence and graduation rates. The program also connects students, families, and educators with admissions professionals, fostering informed decision-making and increasing college success.

EVkids, Inc.

Students will attend weekly academic mentoring sessions and skills-based 1-on-1 tutoring with trusted near-peer mentors. Program goals include working on cognitive and socio-emotional development, building self-esteem, managing more complex social relationships, developing organizational skills, and cultivating a growth mindset. Students are also hosted by their tutor on a college campus for Mentoring Day to strengthen pair mentoring bonds and expose students to campus life.

SquashBusters

SquashBusters students attend weekly programming during the school year. Each day consists of group squash and fitness activities, academic support and tutoring, and team-building activities. Enrichment activities focus on life skills and career exploration through fun and interactive activities.

The Boston Higher Education Resource Center

The Boston Higher Education Resource Center Passport Program will provide tutoring and homework support led by program alumni, who are now in college. The 7th and 8th participants receive tutoring and academic help twice per week, immediately after school, for several hours at each program site. College and career planning tools also provide participants with pathways towards top career fields.

Young Man With A Plan Inc.

Young Man with a Plan will deliver Academic Monitoring, Homework Help, Tutoring, Academic Enrichment, and group meetings to help 7th and 8th-grade students make academic and social-emotional gains, develop college-readiness skills, and access sustainable futures.