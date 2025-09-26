Council Declares September as Baby Safety Month in Boston

The Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring September as Baby Safety Month in the City of Boston. This resolution aligns with the national campaign that promotes infant safety and injury prevention throughout the month.

The recognition highlights a pressing public health issue. In 2022, approximately 3,700 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) occurred in the United States, including cases related to SIDS, unknown causes, and accidental suffocation. Alarmingly, SUID rates increased nearly 12 percent between 2020 and 2022, with disproportionate impacts on Black, Native American, and Pacific Islander communities. This underscores ongoing racial inequities in infant health and safety.

The resolution also draws attention to car seat safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46 percent of car seats nationwide are improperly installed. Locally, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) estimates that nearly 9 out of 10 car seats in resident vehicles are misused or installed incorrectly. In response, BPHC and its partners, including Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and community organizations, offer free or low-cost car seat inspections, installations, and safety education.

The Council emphasized that infant safety is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the home. Safe infrastructure, access to health care, and supportive public policy all contribute to healthy childhood development. A specific concern raised was the lack of school-zone recognition for many childcare centers, even though they serve infants and toddlers in high-traffic areas. Without such recognition, these centers often lack critical traffic safety measures like reduced speed limits, consistent signage, and enforcement.

Additionally, the resolution called for greater public awareness of the Massachusetts Safe Haven law, which allows parents to legally surrender newborns without fear of prosecution. This is an important but often under-publicized resource for families in crisis.

The Council encourages all residents, organizations, and businesses to take part in Baby Safety Month by supporting initiatives that promote safe sleep, proper car seat usage, injury prevention, and access to community resources for families.