PA Gets It Done: Shapiro Administration Secures Multi-Million-Dollar Investment from Irish-based Kerry Group to Open Its First Manufacturing Facility in the Commonwealth, Create At Least 61 New Jobs in the Lehigh Valley

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from global food and beverage company Kerry to help establish its first ever manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration is investing $516,880 to support the company, which retained 16 employees from the acquired organization. Kerry will create at least 61 full-time jobs over the next three years in the Lehigh Valley.

Kerry is leasing a building in Bethlehem’s Hanover Township. The company plans to roast and extract coffee to create great tasting, sustainable coffee products for the food and beverage market at its new facility.

“Agriculture is at the heart of our economic development strategy – and this investment from Kerry shows that economic growth and opportunity flows right through Pennsylvania’s farmlands,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is laser-focused on competing for international business — and winning — to bring new investments like Kerry here to drive real economic growth for Pennsylvania workers and communities. Companies across the world recognize that Pennsylvania is once again open for business – and we are going to continue to build a skilled workforce, cut red tape, and create shovel-ready sites so businesses can grow and succeed here.”

Kerry received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $316,880 Pennsylvania First grant and a $200,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) Program, which could provide additional tax savings.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger celebrated today’s announcement with Kerry leadership and toured its Global Innovation Center in Naas, Ireland while on an economic development trip to the country. The four-block innovation Center is a research and development hub for food science, and serves Kerry’s global and regional customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“A leading global company like Kerry could have chosen to expand anywhere, and we are thrilled that they chose Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is working hard to attract international business and industry to the Commonwealth as we help drive manufacturing and food production around the world. Kerry’s facility in Bethlehem will spur further economic development in Pennsylvania and provide excellent career opportunities for people in Northampton County.”

“Nothing is better with coffee than Pennsylvania-made ice cream and slice of Pennsylvania-grown fruit pie,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Investing to bring the manufacturing of coffee ingredients closer to Pennsylvania restaurants and coffee shops creates opportunities for small businesses to supply locally, save costs, and let customers keep their food dollars right here at home, feeding our economy.”

Based in Ireland and founded in 1972, Kerry is a global leader in science-backed sustainable nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets that employs more than 21,000 people globally, including approximately 6,000 in the United States. Kerry’s leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable the company to solve customers’ complex challenges with differentiated solutions. Kerry is driven to be their customers’ most valued partner in creating a world of sustainable nutrition.

“Kerry is delighted to announce an investment in our coffee extract business, with the acquisition of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” said John Cahalane, President and CEO of Kerry North America. “With this acquisition, Kerry is enhancing production capabilities and leveraging advanced technologies to meet the rising demand for all-natural coffee ingredients across multiple markets, ultimately driving business growth and innovation. We are especially proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, whose support has been instrumental in making this expansion possible. This collaboration reinforces our belief that Bethlehem is the right place to grow our coffee business and deepen our commitment to sustainable nutrition and local community development.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 12,400 jobs. In July, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

