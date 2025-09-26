Governor Ivey Announces Next Round of State Projects for the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced more than $3.7 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for 13 road projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure.

The grants are the final round of funding made available this year under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Annual Grant Program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Supporting all Alabama citizens for generations to come has always my mission. From our students’ education to the state’s infrastructure, Alabama continues to make strides for future generations of Alabamians,” said Governor Ivey. “Through the Rebuild Alabama Act, we are delivering on that promise to make meaningful investments in local roads and bridges across the state. I am proud to say that Alabama is keeping our commitment to safer, stronger and more connected communities.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $2.4 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program, alone, has awarded more than $70 million in state transportation funding for local projects. More than 500 road and bridge projects across all 67 counties have been made possible by Rebuild Alabama.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of projects is attached.

