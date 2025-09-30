Governor Ivey Announces $45 Million in 2025 GOMESA Funded Projects

POINT CLEAR – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced more than $45 million for 23 projects in Coastal Alabama supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA). These projects focus on environmental education and outreach, boating access, water quality improvements, recreational access improvements and other important projects that are included in the original intent and authorized use of GOMESA funds. Governor Ivey made the announcement during the Southern States Energy Board Conference at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama.

“I am thrilled to announce the 2025 GOMESA projects,” said Governor Ivey. “Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship and his team at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, we will share more than $45 million with cities, towns, counties and the University of South Alabama to fund these worthy projects that will provide great benefit to the citizens of Coastal Alabama. With this announcement, more than $260 million in GOMESA projects have been awarded during my Administration.”

GOMESA provides funding for the four Gulf Producing States (CPS) and their eligible coastal political subdivisions to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006. With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) administers the funds. Mobile and Baldwin counties receive separate GOMESA disbursements directly from the federal government.

“The GOMESA projects announced today will go a long way to continuing to improve the environment and quality of life in Coastal Alabama,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “I appreciate the work of the staff at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and our project partners as they work to leverage GOMESA funded projects with the good work happening with Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill projects and other funding sources. The environmental education enhancements, water quality improvements and public access expansion projects announced today will have a long-term positive impact. Coupled with the previous projects, GOMESA funding is making generational improvements in our coastal counties.”

2025 State of Alabama Funded GOMESA Projects

Citronelle Youth Field Lighting Enhancement – $1,280,000

Creola Public Safety Building – $2,000,000

Creola Wetlands Acquisition – $350,000

Silverhill Oscar Johnson Park Improvements – $1,500,000

Foley Nature Parks Expansion – $1,500,000

Satsuma Gunnison Creek Kayak Boat Launch and Boardwalk Improvements – $2,013,473

Magnolia Springs Restoration Project – $878,346

Dauphin Island Multi-Park Access Improvements – $1,400,000

Loxley Youth Soccer Complex – $1,000,000

University of South Alabama’s Delta and Coastal Alabama Wildlife, Fisheries, and Carbon Flux Observatory – $1,500,000

Baldwin County Perdido Bay Boardwalk and ADA Improvements – $2,530,000

Lillian Sustainable Stormwater and Parking Lot Improvements – $396,340

Mobile County River Delta Marina and Campground – $2,000,000

Chickasaw Stormwater Rehabilitation Project Phase 2 – $2,000,000

Baldwin County Solid Waste Disposal Authority Orange Beach Recycling Convenience Center – $1,500,224

Gulf Shores Waterway Village Pedestrian Park – $3,606,465

Renovation of the Daphne Recreation Center – $4,000,000

City of Mobile Brookley by the Bay: Southern Activation Zone – $3,500,000

Bay Minette Nature Park Master Plan and Engineering Design – $1,000,000

Mobile Riverfront Phase I Amendment – $4,000,000

Gulf State Park Campground – $5,000,000

Argosy Large Artificial Reef – $2,500,000

Administration of GOMESA – $398,599

