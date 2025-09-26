Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir

CANADA, September 26 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir, on the margins of the Global Progress Action Summit in London.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frostadóttir noted the strong relationship between Canada and Iceland. Canada is home to the largest Icelandic community outside Iceland.

The prime ministers underscored the importance of transatlantic unity and shared security across the Arctic. Building on the momentum from their meeting at the NATO Summit this past June, the leaders discussed opportunities to deepen security and economic co-operation. To that end, Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada’s commitment to working with Allies and partners, including through the Arctic Council, to advance Arctic security.

The two leaders reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression and agreed on the imperative of establishing a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frostadóttir agreed to remain in close contact.