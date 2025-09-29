The Freedom Center Highlights Prescription Drug Addiction Rehab Services in Maryland

The Freedom Center highlights the growing need for prescription drug addiction rehab as misuse impacts communities throughout Maryland.

BROOKEVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center, a leading addiction treatment center in Maryland, is emphasizing the urgent need for prescription drug addiction rehab as misuse continues to affect communities across the state. With prescription medications such as opioids, sedatives, stimulants, and tranquilizers among the most commonly abused substances, the center is providing comprehensive care to help individuals and families break free from dependence and regain control of their lives.

Addressing a Growing Concern

Prescription drug abuse is not limited to one age group. It impacts teens, young adults, and older adults alike. Easy access to medications, combined with underlying health or mental health issues, has made prescription drug misuse one of the most pressing addiction challenges today. The Freedom Center offers evidence-based treatment designed to meet the unique needs of each client, whether they are struggling with opioids, sedatives, stimulants, or other controlled medications.

Comprehensive Treatment Approach

The Freedom Center provides multiple levels of care, including residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), standard outpatient care, and dual diagnosis support for clients with co-occurring mental health conditions. Treatment plans often include detox, individual and group therapy, behavioral therapy, family therapy, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) when appropriate.

Long-Term Recovery and Support

Recognizing that recovery is a lifelong journey, The Freedom Center also emphasizes continuing care and relapse prevention planning. By equipping clients with coping skills, ongoing support, and access to self-help groups, the center helps individuals build strong foundations for a healthier future.

About The Freedom Center

Founded in Brookeville, Maryland, The Freedom Center is a trusted provider of drug and alcohol rehab services throughout the state. The center offers personalized, evidence-based treatment for a wide range of substance use disorders, with a focus on helping clients reclaim their health, rebuild relationships, and rediscover purpose. With 24/7 availability and a team of licensed professionals, The Freedom Center remains dedicated to guiding individuals and families toward lasting recovery.

