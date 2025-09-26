ISI Announces Application of Artificial Intelligence to Create 2nd-Generation Monitoring Technology

Companies Can Now Manage Remote or Unsupervised Workers for Fitness for Duty

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impairment Science, Inc. announces a new release of its breakthrough feature – DRUID True – with significant improvements in its patent-pending anti-cheat technology. The update makes the DRUID fitness-for-duty app commercially viable for use by unsupervised or remote workers.“By focusing our artificial intelligence efforts, we’ve dramatically increased DRUID’s range of use,” said Rob Schiller, CEO of Impairment Science. “Companies can now more confidently use DRUID in any environment or location without a supervisor present.” ISI’s data science team analyzed a deep reservoir of DRUID field data and the resulting improved algorithms substantially increases the app’s ability to recognize cheating on the test. Suspicion of cheating is indicated to supervisors (but not to users) by a warning flag appearing next to the score test result in DRUID’s online portal, DRUID Enterprise.With DRUID True, thousands of data inputs from each of the user’s DRUID tests establish what is essentially a “data fingerprint” for that user. Any substantial deviation from their statistical norm indicates cheating. The remedy for cheating, once identified, is, at some point, to have the individual take the test again in the presence of a supervisor, where cheating is not possible, and to compare scores. Of course, for the user, just knowing that their test-taking is being monitored and that the app contains effective anti-cheat features is, itself, a deterrent to cheating. Similarly, monitoring for impairment, in general, prompts more responsible behavior, leading to improved individual fitness for duty and corporate safety.In addition to the enhanced anti-cheat technology, DRUID Enterprise now includes improved monitoring capabilities and reporting. Managers receive alerts of scores flagged for suspicion of cheating and can easily identify those workers who may require additional attention.Impairment Science, Inc. introduced the DRUIDapp in 2018 as a tool to measure cognitive and psychomotor impairment from any cause or combination of causes. The app engages users in balance and game-like tasks that test reaction time, decision-making, hand-eye coordination, time estimation, and divided-attention skills.The DRUID True feature is available with a subscription to DRUID Enterprise, Impairment Science’s cloud-based management portal. Any company in a safety-sensitive industry can benefit from this development. For more information, contact Chris Bensley, COO, or email info@impairmentscience.com.About Impairment ScienceImpairment Science specializes in cognitive impairment technologies, providing solutions such as DRUID, its fit-for-duty app, to enhance workplace safety and productivity. Our innovative, neuroscience-based approach ensures rapid, accurate, and objective assessment of cognitive function, supporting a safer and more cost-effective work environment.

